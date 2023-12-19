Instagram is testing a way to let you preview your photo grid without using a third party app





Once achievable only by using third party apps, Instagram enthusiasts who meticulously craft their online persona will now be able to ensure each post seamlessly blends into the bigger picture. The feature has already been spotted by several users, seemingly randomly chosen via an A/B test, and reported on by Once achievable only by using third party apps, Instagram enthusiasts who meticulously craft their online persona will now be able to ensure each post seamlessly blends into the bigger picture. The feature has already been spotted by several users, seemingly randomly chosen via an A/B test, and reported on by Pocket-lint









In this test, users are presented with an option to "Show Preview" when posting, right before tapping on "Next" to make the post official. This intuitive tool grants users the power to visualize their post's placement within the grid before hitting publish.





This feature is perfect for brands, influencers, and everyday users alike. Businesses can ensure their branded content aligns with their visual identity, influencers can craft cohesive feeds that resonate with their audience, and individual users can finally achieve that coveted "Instagram-worthy" grid without the trial-and-error frustration.





However, not everyone may have immediate access to this powerful tool. Instagram often implements new features in a phased rollout, so patience may be required. In the meantime, alternative solutions like third-party grid planning apps can help users achieve the same results.



An official announcement has yet to be made for this feature's rollout and there is no official timeline for widespread availability. However, based on past update patterns, we can speculate that a full rollout could take place within the next few app updates while the A/B test progresses. Until then, Instagram users can anticipate the grid preview feature with justified excitement.

Instagram is testing the ability for users to preview how a post will look prior to publishing, effectively putting behind the days of posting a pic and praying it didn't clash with your perfectly curated photo grid. This new grid feature is currently only available to a small number of Instagram users using the latest version of the app.