Instagram catches up to TikTok with this long-requested Reels feature

Short-form video continues to be one of the most competitive corners of social media, and Instagram has often been seen as playing catch-up to TikTok. While Reels have gained traction, especially after being promoted heavily in the main feed, features like this one have been noticeably missing. Meanwhile, TikTok keeps evolving its content tools and YouTube Shorts is expanding globally, offering creators monetization options and broader reach. It's for Instagram to finally step it up.



If you've been using Instagram Reels as part of your content strategy, this is a welcome addition. It gives your posts more legs while still crediting your account. And for regular users, it's simply one less step when trying to save a funny, creative, or helpful clip to share with friends. It's about time Instagram joined the party.

Instagram finally lets you download Reels on mobile, bringing one of TikTok’s most viral-friendly features to its own short video platform. The update, confirmed by Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, is currently rolling out to users in the U.S. and only works on mobile devices. That means if you're someone who scrolls Instagram from your desktop, you’ll have to sit this one out.To download a Reel, just tap the Share icon on the video and hit Download. The video will then be saved to your phone’s camera roll, but with a few caveats. First, downloads are only available for Reels posted from public accounts, and even then, account owners can choose to disable the feature if they don’t want their content being saved. Second, any downloaded Reel will come with a watermark that includes the Instagram logo and the account name that originally posted it.This change mirrors TikTok’s long-standing approach, where downloadable videos carry that now-iconic TikTok watermark. It’s a smart move, considering how TikTok videos often go viral beyond the platform thanks to how easy it is to save and share them. Instagram seems to be hoping for the same kind of ripple effect by making it easier for users to spread Reels across other platforms.