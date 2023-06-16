Instagram broadcast channels feature to start its global rollout

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Instagram is now rolling its broadcast channels feature globally after the feature has spent some time being limited to select creators, reports Engadget. Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, announced that the feature will now be starting its global rollout.

This new feature allows users to send messages to their followers which they can react to and vote in polls. However, followers are unable to respond directly to the message. For example, Zuckerberg's channel is used to share announcements and updates. The feature was announced back in February for select creators.

Of course, you don't need to only send text updates to your followers using this feature. You can also share images, videos, and audio clips. On top of that, you can also invite others to join your channel as a collaborator, so it seems like a pretty useful feature for content creators.

Reportedly, you will be able to go to the DM section and see the "Suggested channels" section to look for channels you can join.


WhatsApp got channels last week, and currently, the feature is available for a few organizations for now (with broader access coming in the next months). Meta also plans to bring the feature to Facebook and Messenger.

On the other hand, Meta's been working on a Twitter-like app recently, according to reports. It could be a standalone service, however, you'll be able to log in with your Instagram account.

