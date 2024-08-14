Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

57 million people got their access to Instagram restored after this 9-day forced blackout

By
0comments
57 million people got their access to Instagram restored after this 9-day forced blackout
Meta is pleased that Turkey decided to lift the access ban on Instagram that the country imposed several days ago.

However, Meta continues talks with national authorities in Turkey about content and accounts that violate its policies. This was the thing that got Turkey to impose the ban in the first place.

We are pleased to see that Instagram is back up and running in Turkey [...] We remain in dialogue with the authorities and will continue to take action on any violating content and accounts.This includes removing content that violates our Dangerous Organizations & Individuals policy and applying newsworthy allowances where appropriate.

– Meta spokesperson in a statement to Reuters

Turkey restored Instagram access after a total of nine days of suspension, reports Reuters. The block was implemented in the very beginning of August due to concerns that the platform was not complying with Turkish laws and regulations. The move followed accusations from a top Turkish official that Instagram had blocked posts mourning the death of Ismail Haniyeh, a Hamas leader.

The ban sparked protests from users and small businesses who rely on Instagram for reaching their audiences. It's only natural that people are not happy when someone interferes with their business, but personally, I think that it's somewhat risky to rely that much on Instagram and such platforms. They could go out at any moment, as we clearly see…

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, stated that while it had not altered its policies, it agreed to review the handling of content and accounts in Turkey in response to the government's concerns. The company maintains that it allowed policy-violating content to remain visible if deemed newsworthy or in the public interest, following its standard practice.

Turkey is the fifth-largest country in terms of Instagram users, with over 57 million users, trailing only India, the United States, Brazil, and Indonesia, according to Statista.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
T-Mobile customers with a problem should not call customer service; contact this elite squad instead
T-Mobile customers with a problem should not call customer service; contact this elite squad instead

Latest News

HTC U24 Pro meets phone sadist Zack Nelson; will it fold like a gambler with a bad hand?
HTC U24 Pro meets phone sadist Zack Nelson; will it fold like a gambler with a bad hand?
Apple releases iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 2 with a cool Safari feature missing from the first Beta
Apple releases iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 2 with a cool Safari feature missing from the first Beta
Apple will make you hate iPhone SE 4 just enough to buy iPhone 16
Apple will make you hate iPhone SE 4 just enough to buy iPhone 16
Samsung's delayed security update rolls out first in U.S. to surprising T-Mobile locked series
Samsung's delayed security update rolls out first in U.S. to surprising T-Mobile locked series
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless