57 million people got their access to Instagram restored after this 9-day forced blackout

– Meta spokesperson in a statement to Reuters







Meta, the parent company of Instagram, stated that while it had not altered its policies, it agreed to review the handling of content and accounts in Turkey in response to the government's concerns. The company maintains that it allowed policy-violating content to remain visible if deemed newsworthy or in the public interest, following its standard practice.



Turkey is the fifth-largest country in terms of Instagram users, with over 57 million users, trailing only India, the United States, Brazil, and Indonesia, according to Statista.