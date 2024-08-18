Initial pre-sale success of the Google Pixel 9 Pro is indicative that smaller phones matter

Image credit — Google









This raises an interesting question: why is a smaller phone like the Pixel 9 Pro seemingly making a bigger impact than its larger counterpart? One factor that might explain this is the growing preference for one-handed usability. Many people find large-screen phones unwieldy and difficult to manage with one hand. I can speak to this personally as a female of short stature with relatively smaller sized hands. The Pixel 9 Pro 's smaller size makes it more comfortable and convenient for those who value ease of use and portability.



Another factor to consider is the lower cost of the phone itself, as well as its accessories. The 6.3" Pixel 9 Pro is a hundred dollars cheaper than the 6.8" Pixel 9 Pro XL . Furthermore, cases for smaller sized phones are typically less expensive as well. Although the price difference is not huge, if you are the type of person that likes to change things up and switch cases often, these smaller expenses do add up.





Pixel 9 Pro versus Pixel 9 Pro XL size | Image credit — Google





This surprise preference for the Pixel 9 Pro underscores the importance of user-centric design. By prioritizing one-handed usability, longer battery life, and overall convenience, Google seems to have tapped into a significant market segment that was underserved by the prevailing trend of large-screen phones. Aside from Apple, which offers 6.1" and 6.7" options for its Pro phones, for Android users that preferred compact phones the only option left was the Asus Zenfone 10 — but even that was threatened with the release of the Zenfone 11 Ultra and the possibility that this was the end of Asus' efforts into making small phones.



Pixel 9 Pro 's sales also carries broader implications for the future of smartphones. It could signal a shift in consumer preferences, with more people looking for smaller and more manageable flagship devices. This could lead to more phone manufacturers offering smaller options alongside their larger flagships, providing greater choice and diversity for consumers.



It's also worth noting that, should the Pixel 9 Pro triumph over the XL, it could challenge the notion that bigger is always better. In a world where flagship phones are often defined by their massive screens, the Pro demonstrates that sometimes great things can be packed into a smaller package. This could encourage manufacturers to focus more on optimizing features and functionality within a smaller footprint, rather than simply increasing screen size.



The Pixel 9 Pro 's popularity also has implications for the Android ecosystem as a whole. Google's flagship phones have always been seen as a benchmark for Android innovation and user experience. The success of a smaller Pixel model suggests that Android users are looking for more diverse form factors, and that Google is responding to those preferences. This could lead to more variety and innovation in the Android smartphone market, with manufacturers experimenting with different sizes and designs to cater to various user needs.



