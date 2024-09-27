Infinix launches its first-ever foldable phone, the Zero Flip

Infinix Zero Flip | Image credit: Infinix

foldable phone

Infinix Zero Flip DV Mode | Image credit: Infinix

Recommended Stories

As far as the battery goes, Infinix decided to go with a 4,720 mAh battery that features 70W fast charging support and 10W wired reverse charging support. Other highlights of the foldable include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC (Near Field Communications), JBL dual speakers, and side-mounted fingerprint sensor.It’s also worth mentioning that the Zero Flip comes with GoPro integration, allowing users to adjust setting directly from the phone. It also features Google’s Gemini, an NFC wallet powered by AI, as well as a slew of AI tools for video recording and photography.