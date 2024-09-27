Infinix launches its first-ever foldable phone, the Zero Flip
Infinix Zero Flip | Image credit: InfinixAs expected, Chinese brand Infinix has taken the wraps off its first-ever foldable phone, the Zero Flip. Since many of the phone’s key specs leaked previous to the phone’s announcement, there are little surprises the official reveal brings into the mix.
One thing that we didn’t know for sure about the Zero Flip was how much it will cost. Well, it appears that Infinix confirmed its foldable smartphone will be available globally for $600.
For those who didn’t read our previous report, the Zero Flip is available in two colors: Blossom Glow and Rock Black. Unfortunately, it’s unclear when the phone will go on sale, but it’s safe to say that Infinix has opted for a staged rollout.
For example, the Zero Flip is going to hit shelves in Malaysia on October 1, but customers in India might get sooner (or later). In any case, if you’re wondering why Infinix is asking $600 for this foldable phone, here is a quick rundown of what it has to offer.
First off, this isn’t a flagship device, hence the lower price. The Zero Flip uses MediaTek’s Dimensity 8020 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage, which is all you get since the phone doesn’t feature microSD card support.
Moving on the panel, the Zero Flip sports a large 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED main display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1400 nits peak brightness. The phone also has an external 3.64-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1100 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.
Infinix Zero Flip has a dual camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 main sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization) and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Additionally, the clamshell foldable features a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor in the front for selfies.
Infinix Zero Flip DV Mode | Image credit: Infinix
As far as the battery goes, Infinix decided to go with a 4,720 mAh battery that features 70W fast charging support and 10W wired reverse charging support. Other highlights of the foldable include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC (Near Field Communications), JBL dual speakers, and side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
