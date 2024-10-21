Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ officially unveiled with “world’s slimmest 3D-curved SlimEdge design”
Up Next:
After a brief look at Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ thanks to a leak, the mid-range smartphone has just been revealed and will soon be available for purchase globally. Despite being just an average mid-range smartphone when it comes to hardware, there’s one thing that makes the Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ stand out: design.
Another positive aspect about the Hot 50 Pro+ is that it features a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, as well as Corning Gorilla Glass protection.
In any case, Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G100 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and either 128GB or 256GB internal storage (expandable via microSD).
Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ features a triple camera, but only the 50-megapixel main camera was confirmed at the moment. The phone also comes with dual-LED flash and a secondary 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.
The phone’s 5,000 mAh battery features 33W wired charging. Other highlights of the phone include under display fingerprint, FM Radio, USB Type-C 2.0, NFC (Near Field Communications), JBL dual speakers, IP54 rating, and Android 14.
According to Infinix, the Hot 50 Pro+ will be available for purchase in three color options, but the company hasn’t revealed the price yet. That’s probably going to be the main deciding factor because the phone lacks 5G support.
If what Infinix claims is true, then the Hot 50 Pro+ might be the phone with “world’s slimmest 3D-curved SlimEdge design.” According to the company, the phone is just 6.8mm thick, but the weight hasn’t been revealed yet.
Another positive aspect about the Hot 50 Pro+ is that it features a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, as well as Corning Gorilla Glass protection.
On the downside, this is a 4G phone, which is quite surprising considering the phone’s other specs. Maybe a 5G model will be introduced later this month, but then no one would probably buy this particular model.
In any case, Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G100 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and either 128GB or 256GB internal storage (expandable via microSD).
Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ features a triple camera, but only the 50-megapixel main camera was confirmed at the moment. The phone also comes with dual-LED flash and a secondary 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.
The phone’s 5,000 mAh battery features 33W wired charging. Other highlights of the phone include under display fingerprint, FM Radio, USB Type-C 2.0, NFC (Near Field Communications), JBL dual speakers, IP54 rating, and Android 14.
According to Infinix, the Hot 50 Pro+ will be available for purchase in three color options, but the company hasn’t revealed the price yet. That’s probably going to be the main deciding factor because the phone lacks 5G support.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: