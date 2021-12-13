Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Accessories iOS Android

Quick charging power bank listed on Indiegogo raises 1568% of its crowdfunding goal

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Quick charging power bank listed on Indiegogo raises 1568% of its crowdfunding goal
Arguably the most necessary accessory for any smartphone power user is the power bank. Sure, you can try to convince us that true wireless earbuds are more important, but remember that without a power bank, if you're not near an outlet and your phone battery dies, you'll have no use for earbuds of any kind.

One of the downfalls of owning a power bank is waiting for it to fully charge so that you can use it to get your phone up and running. And that is where the Elecjet Apollo Ultra comes in. The 10000mAh power bank uses Graphene batteries allowing it to fully charge in 27 minutes at 100W. And this power bank is compact and light enough so that it won't get in your way.

The company says that if you're really desperate for time, a seven-minute charge will give the power bank enough juice to run your phone for hours. And the digital counter on the front of the Apollo Ultra allows you to watch it quickly power-up. This way, you don't have to guess whether the accessory has been fully replenished and is ready to do its job. Once you see a reading of "100%," you can unplug the Apollo Ultra and plug it in to your power hungry device.


In addition, the Elecjet Apollo Ultra can handle the task of charging multiple devices at the same time and doesn't overheat. What did overheat was the response to this Indiegogo campaign. The manufacturer was aiming to raise $10,000 and blew right past that mark by generating $156,843 in crowdfunding.

The Indiegogo campaign still has 10 days left to run which gives you the opportunity to pick up the Apollo Ultra power bank for $69 and receive $10 back during the post-campaign survey (the retail price is $100).  This option also includes a USB-C to USB-C cable. And the Apollo Ultra Bundle includes the power bank, the USB-C to USB-C cable, and the Elecjet GaN 120W Charger.

The manufacturer expects to start shipping the product next month, and while that might make for a belated holiday gift, the smartphone owners on your shopping list won't mind a bit. When fully charged, the Apollo Ultra will charge the iPhone 13 Pro as many as three times, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 handsets as many as two times, and the AirPods Pro up to 16 times.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

iPhone 13 is holding its value better than the Pixel 6
by Anam Hamid,  2
iPhone 13 is holding its value better than the Pixel 6
Samsung and IBM have a plan to keep Moore's Law alive
by Alan Friedman,  1
Samsung and IBM have a plan to keep Moore's Law alive
The Echo Buds (1st Gen) getting a massive 70% discount for a limited time
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
The Echo Buds (1st Gen) getting a massive 70% discount for a limited time
The best Fitbit smartwatch is on sale at its lowest ever price one last time this year
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The best Fitbit smartwatch is on sale at its lowest ever price one last time this year
-$110
Foldable Oppo Find N display sizes and specs leak, here's where it beats the Z Fold 3
by Daniel Petrov,  3
Foldable Oppo Find N display sizes and specs leak, here's where it beats the Z Fold 3
Save $50 and score a $10 gift card when you buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Save $50 and score a $10 gift card when you buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless