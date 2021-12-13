Quick charging power bank listed on Indiegogo raises 1568% of its crowdfunding goal

Arguably the most necessary accessory for any smartphone power user is the power bank. Sure, you can try to convince us that true wireless earbuds are more important, but remember that without a power bank, if you're not near an outlet and your phone battery dies, you'll have no use for earbuds of any kind.







One of the downfalls of owning a power bank is waiting for it to fully charge so that you can use it to get your phone up and running. And that is where the Elecjet Apollo Ultra comes in. The 10000mAh power bank uses Graphene batteries allowing it to fully charge in 27 minutes at 100W. And this power bank is compact and light enough so that it won't get in your way.









The company says that if you're really desperate for time, a seven-minute charge will give the power bank enough juice to run your phone for hours. And the digital counter on the front of the Apollo Ultra allows you to watch it quickly power-up. This way, you don't have to guess whether the accessory has been fully replenished and is ready to do its job. Once you see a reading of "100%," you can unplug the Apollo Ultra and plug it in to your power hungry device.





In addition, the Elecjet Apollo Ultra can handle the task of charging multiple devices at the same time and doesn't overheat. What did overheat was the response to this Indiegogo campaign . The manufacturer was aiming to raise $10,000 and blew right past that mark by generating $156,843 in crowdfunding.





The Indiegogo campaign still has 10 days left to run which gives you the opportunity to pick up the Apollo Ultra power bank for $69 and receive $10 back during the post-campaign survey (the retail price is $100). This option also includes a USB-C to USB-C cable. And the Apollo Ultra Bundle includes the power bank, the USB-C to USB-C cable, and the Elecjet GaN 120W Charger.



