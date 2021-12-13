Quick charging power bank listed on Indiegogo raises 1568% of its crowdfunding goal

Quick charging power bank listed on Indiegogo raises 1568% of its crowdfunding goal0
Arguably the most necessary accessory for any smartphone power user is the power bank. Sure, you can try to convince us that true wireless earbuds are more important, but remember that without a power bank, if you're not near an outlet and your phone battery dies, you'll have no use for earbuds of any kind.
The company says that if you're really desperate for time, a seven-minute charge will give the power bank enough juice to run your phone for hours. And the digital counter on the front of the Apollo Ultra allows you to watch it quickly power-up. This way, you don't have to guess whether the accessory has been fully replenished and is ready to do its job. Once you see a reading of "100%," you can unplug the Apollo Ultra and plug it in to your power hungry device.
In addition, the Elecjet Apollo Ultra can handle the task of charging multiple devices at the same time and doesn't overheat. What did overheat was the response to this Indiegogo campaign. The manufacturer was aiming to raise $10,000 and blew right past that mark by generating $156,843 in crowdfunding.
The Indiegogo campaign still has 10 days left to run which gives you the opportunity to pick up the Apollo Ultra power bank for $69 and receive $10 back during the post-campaign survey (the retail price is $100). This option also includes a USB-C to USB-C cable. And the Apollo Ultra Bundle includes the power bank, the USB-C to USB-C cable, and the Elecjet GaN 120W Charger.
The manufacturer expects to start shipping the product next month, and while that might make for a belated holiday gift, the smartphone owners on your shopping list won't mind a bit. When fully charged, the Apollo Ultra will charge the iPhone 13 Pro as many as three times, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 handsets as many as two times, and the AirPods Pro up to 16 times.