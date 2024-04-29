PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

Мobile technology left an irreversible imprint on our lives over the last couple of decades. The advent of the modern smartphone changed economies, industries, even the way we connect with others and live our lives.





To honor their immeasurable impact, we're today unveiling our first collector's book dedicated to some of the icons of cell phone history – Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips. A must-have item in the collection of every phone enthusiast!











At PhoneArena, we've been documenting mobile tech history every step of the way, and we can discern that we're now at a phase unlike any other. The phone industry of today is a very different beast compared to what it was a decade or two ago. While the marvelous products of today excel in terms of polish, performance and capabilities, the current market simply cannot offer the intense excitement, diversity and dynamic creative spirit that characterize a rapidly evolving industry. It is that creative spirit which gave birth to some of the most recognizable, impactful, and yes, iconic, phones of our time.







Ever noticed how one of the most entertaining topics of conversation when we sit down with our fellow tech enthusiasts is when we go back in time and reminisce about the technology of old? The slow dial-up internet days, the age of the CDs, and yes, those remarkable handsets from the phone industry's younger years. Many of those handsets seemed so far ahead of their time just 15 years ago, while today they look like they belong in a museum.



Recommended Stories

Nevertheless, these icons of the young and booming phone market will always be remembered for the radical innovation and bold thinking of their makers.





One cannot even start such a conversation without mentioning the legendary origin story of the first iPhone . A mythical device by today's standards, and one whose rough development cycle must have ended more than a few marriages.









RAZR V3 Or, what about Motorola's Project Siliqua? Also known as the mighty(yes, that's the original) – a phone that managed to redefine our expectations of style with its never-before-seen, razor-sharp profile and exciting colorway. Who said form should always follow function? Definitely not the Moto executives from the 2004-2007 era, who witnessed how the fashionable RAZR single-handedly turned the company around!







But looks have never been the only way to success in the mobile industry, as one much younger company would attest. Many years later (centuries in technology terms), a couple of witty Chinese entrepreneurs, Carl Pei and Pete Lau , would shake our very perceptions of what a phone company is. Their first brain-child, the 2014 OnePlus One , capitalized on the growing need of Android users for an extremely powerful, yet simple and elegant phone that didn't break the bank. You can only imagine that engineering such a product required a whole new type of company – one that wouldn't play by the old rule-book, but would instead be willing to break the rules.





These are just some of the most iconic phones of the last two decades, but there are many more. And while they are all strikingly different, they do have one important thing in common: their unlikely stories are, beyond any doubt, worth telling.













And we're here to tell their stories in a whole new way with our upcoming book, Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips. Designed to make a perfect addition to every tech enthusiast's collection, Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips features fascinating stories, facts and trivia about 6 of the most remarkable handsets ever created, paired with stunning, high-resolution photography that eternalizes their unique designs in a way you've never seen before.

