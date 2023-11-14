iPhone with Android? UK buyer gets a surprise with Android phone in iPhone 15 Pro Max disguise
Apple's latest iPhone 15 series hit the shelves nearly two months ago, and the orders keep pouring in, breaking records in iPhone revenue. Amidst the millions of units shipped, a peculiar case has emerged—revealing at least one fake unit in the mix.
Redditor theEdmard (via Android Authority), who ordered an iPhone 15 Pro Max from the official Apple store in the UK, received a surprise—a fake unit sporting Android. Despite receiving all the necessary delivery confirmations from Apple and tracking details from delivery partner Dynamic Parcel Distribution (DPD), the moment the box was opened, things took an unexpected turn.
Upon booting up the smartphone, theEdmard quickly realized, "it was an android device in a skin." Skipping through the setup settings, the user was met with preinstalled Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube on the screen. Describing the experience, the buyer mentioned, "the OS is glitchy and horrible, the camera is like a slideshow and crashes if you try to use any UI element on screen."
Taking a prudent step, the user refrained from logging into any accounts, including Apple ID and Apple Wallet, recognizing the potential risks associated with unauthorized access to personal data. Their primary motivation in sharing the story is to caution others, noting, "there are many people out there getting these phones, and some may think it's legit and then log in to them using their Apple IDs, Facebook accounts, Google, etc."
The buyer's suspicion rose when they noticed a preinstalled screen protector, prompting thoughts of a potential return unit from Apple. However, a closer inspection revealed a more unsettling reality.
The buyer has promptly alerted Apple about the fake unit and is awaiting a response. Acquiring a fake iPhone directly from the official Apple store is quite unusual. The delivery service assured the buyer that "the box was sealed properly, and so it was never opened or tampered with," placing the responsibility beyond their scope. We will keep you posted on further developments in the story, so stay tuned for updates!
