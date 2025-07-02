iPhone assembly in India hits a major snag just before launch season
Foxconn quietly pulls hundreds of Chinese engineers, raising concerns about Apple’s local production timeline
Image credit — Wikipedia
Apple's goal of moving more iPhone production to India is facing a setback. Foxconn, Apple's main manufacturing partner, has asked over 300 Chinese engineers and technicians to leave its factories in India, according to a Bloomberg report. The withdrawal began two months ago and could make Apple's efforts to expand in the country more difficult, especially with the iPhone 17 launch approaching.
Neither Foxconn nor Apple has explained the decision. However, it comes at a time when China is reportedly pressuring companies to limit the export of skilled labor and technology to other countries, including India. This could be part of a broader move to keep advanced manufacturing within China's borders.
Chinese engineers have played a key role in training Foxconn's Indian workforce and helping transfer production knowledge. Their sudden departure may slow that progress, increase costs, and affect how efficiently the assembly lines operate. One source noted that while quality should remain the same, productivity could take a hit.
India only started assembling iPhones at a large scale four years ago, but the country now makes about 20 percent of Apple's global iPhone output. Apple has plans to produce most of the iPhones for the US market in India by late 2026. With China now making it harder for skilled workers to leave, that timeline may face delays.
Foxconn's move also reflects the complex relationship between India and China. While there have been recent high-level meetings to improve ties, tensions remain. There are still no direct flights between the countries, and India keeps restrictions on visas for Chinese citizens and on apps like TikTok. Meanwhile, China continues to block some exports to India, including fertilizers.
Despite these challenges, Apple and Foxconn appear committed to growing in India. Foxconn is building a new iPhone plant in the south of the country, showing confidence in the long-term potential. But without enough experienced engineers on the ground, the road to scaling up production may be slower than planned.
India's government has been informed of Foxconn's decision to pull back its Chinese staff, though it was not given a reason. So far, there are no reports of major disruptions. Still, this move highlights the challenges Apple faces as it tries to reduce its dependence on China while maintaining smooth production worldwide.
