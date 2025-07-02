Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

iPhone assembly in India hits a major snag just before launch season

Foxconn quietly pulls hundreds of Chinese engineers, raising concerns about Apple’s local production timeline

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
Foxconn sign
Image credit — Wikipedia

Apple's goal of moving more iPhone production to India is facing a setback. Foxconn, Apple's main manufacturing partner, has asked over 300 Chinese engineers and technicians to leave its factories in India, according to a Bloomberg report. The withdrawal began two months ago and could make Apple's efforts to expand in the country more difficult, especially with the iPhone 17 launch approaching.

Neither Foxconn nor Apple has explained the decision. However, it comes at a time when China is reportedly pressuring companies to limit the export of skilled labor and technology to other countries, including India. This could be part of a broader move to keep advanced manufacturing within China's borders.

Chinese engineers have played a key role in training Foxconn's Indian workforce and helping transfer production knowledge. Their sudden departure may slow that progress, increase costs, and affect how efficiently the assembly lines operate. One source noted that while quality should remain the same, productivity could take a hit.

India only started assembling iPhones at a large scale four years ago, but the country now makes about 20 percent of Apple's global iPhone output. Apple has plans to produce most of the iPhones for the US market in India by late 2026. With China now making it harder for skilled workers to leave, that timeline may face delays.

Do you think Foxconn pulling back workers in India will cause iPhone delays?

Vote View Result


Foxconn's move also reflects the complex relationship between India and China. While there have been recent high-level meetings to improve ties, tensions remain. There are still no direct flights between the countries, and India keeps restrictions on visas for Chinese citizens and on apps like TikTok. Meanwhile, China continues to block some exports to India, including fertilizers.

Despite these challenges, Apple and Foxconn appear committed to growing in India. Foxconn is building a new iPhone plant in the south of the country, showing confidence in the long-term potential. But without enough experienced engineers on the ground, the road to scaling up production may be slower than planned.

Recommended Stories
India's government has been informed of Foxconn's decision to pull back its Chinese staff, though it was not given a reason. So far, there are no reports of major disruptions. Still, this move highlights the challenges Apple faces as it tries to reduce its dependence on China while maintaining smooth production worldwide.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 3

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 4

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
iPhone 17 Air displays cracking, Apple excludes BOE from supply
iPhone 17 Air displays cracking, Apple excludes BOE from supply

Latest News

Apple accuses former engineer of stealing Vision Pro secrets and lying about his new job
Apple accuses former engineer of stealing Vision Pro secrets and lying about his new job
AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless