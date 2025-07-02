iPhone assembly in India hits a major snag just before launch season

Image credit — Wikipedia

Foxconn's move also reflects the complex relationship between India and China. While there have been recent high-level meetings to improve ties, tensions remain. There are still no direct flights between the countries, and India keeps restrictions on visas for Chinese citizens and on apps like TikTok. Meanwhile, China continues to block some exports to India, including fertilizers.Despite these challenges, Apple and Foxconn appear committed to growing in India. Foxconn is building a new iPhone plant in the south of the country, showing confidence in the long-term potential. But without enough experienced engineers on the ground, the road to scaling up production may be slower than planned.India's government has been informed of Foxconn's decision to pull back its Chinese staff, though it was not given a reason. So far, there are no reports of major disruptions. Still, this move highlights the challenges Apple faces as it tries to reduce its dependence on China while maintaining smooth production worldwide.