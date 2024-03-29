Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

iPhone 16 Pro rumored to be glossier and one image visualizes how the frame might look

By
7comments
iOS Apple
iPhone 16 Pro is rumored to be glossier and one image visualizes how the frame might look
The forthcoming iPhone 16 Pro is largely expected to have the same design as its predecessor but Apple may still manage to make it appear more striking if a new rumor is to be believed.

One of the most talked about changes last year was the iPhone 15 Pro's transition from stainless steel side rails to titanium and the most noticeable benefit of the switch was that it made the Pro models, which were previously notorious for their heft, feel lighter.

On the flip side, compared to stainless steel which was previously used for the Pros, titanium made the edges of the new phones matte. And while some liked the brushed finish, others thought it was dull, with some considering polishing their new not-so-shiny phones.

It looks like Apple isn't a huge fan of the matte look either. According to Korean tipster yeux1122, the iPhone 16 Pro may feature a new titanium technology. 


Apple will reportedly use an improved method and a glossy material for its new phones. So while they will be as resistant to scratches as the iPhone 15 Pro, they will look more dazzling.

To give us an idea of the improved aesthetics, 9to5Mac has posted an image of the Essential Phone which features a polished titanium frame. The outlet removed other elements like the rear camera to keep the focus on the frame.


While it's a minor change, those who don't shroud their phones in cases will likely appreciate it. It will also be another differentiator for the new phone, and, who knows, Apple may get to brag about it by calling it their glossiest titanium phone yet.

The Pro models are rumored to have larger screens than the current-gen models and could also grow in dimensions. The entire lineup is also expected to feature a new Capture button. 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

