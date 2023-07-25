iPhone 14 Pro camera stars in NewJeans' latest music video
South Korea is in the spotlight not only because of the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event, which takes place in the tech giant's homeland but also due to K-pop band NewJeans' music video shot entirely on the iPhone 14 Pro.
NewJeans, a girl band from South Korea, has released a music video for the song "ETA," which was entirely shot on the iPhone 14 Pro. AdAge (via 9to5Mac) confirmed that TBWA/Media Arts, Apple's marketing agency, produced the video as part of the Shot on iPhone campaign.
The list of short movies and music videos shot with the iPhone continues to grow, already featuring a short Bollywood movie, a short movie from Mexico, this new K-pop music video, and many others, making the campaign truly global.
NewJeans, a girl band from South Korea, has released a music video for the song "ETA," which was entirely shot on the iPhone 14 Pro. AdAge (via 9to5Mac) confirmed that TBWA/Media Arts, Apple's marketing agency, produced the video as part of the Shot on iPhone campaign.
Having gained huge popularity in just one year after its debut, NewJeans has already been collaborating with major brands like Mcdonald's, Coca-Cola, and Levi’s. Now, Apple is also partnering with the girls to showcase the iPhone 14 Pro's camera capabilities. The music video effectively uses the iPhone 14 Pro's action mode to capture all the dances and its impressive low-light shooting capabilities.
Wooseok Shin directed the music video, demonstrating the iPhone 14 Pro's prowess as one of the best smartphone cameras for shooting videos. The Shot on iPhone campaign, of which this video is a part, also includes collaborations with stars like Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez.
The list of short movies and music videos shot with the iPhone continues to grow, already featuring a short Bollywood movie, a short movie from Mexico, this new K-pop music video, and many others, making the campaign truly global.
Things that are NOT allowed: