iPhone 14 Pro Always-On display: What it is and how it works





Of course, the idea of an Always-On display is to get essential information at a glimpse and that means, the time, date, as well as your widgets will remain perfectly visible.





Below, we explore all we know about the new option, but feel free to ask away any questions about Always-On display on iPhone 14 Pro in the comments at the bottom.





Always-On display questions:





Always-On display examples









Apple has shown a few examples of Always-On display and all of them are images of people, and obviously that is where this new option really shines as it is able to preserve skin tones while dimming the whole image so you still have a pretty dimmed wallpaper.





The following elements remain visible on the Always-On display, but we don't know often they will be refreshed:





Time and date

Widgets

Live Activities



iPhone 14 Pro Always-On display Q&A









Notice a subtle detail: when AOD is active, the layered look of wallpapers is changed and rather than clock appearing "behind" the subject, it moves back on top.





Will every wallpaper be compatible with the Always-On display?





Yes, it seems that no matter the wallpaper you choose, it will support the Always-On display option. The reason here is that the iPhone is really not doing much beyond dimming the existing wallpaper, so the actual contents of the wallpaper should not matter.





Will you be able to customize the Always-On display?





We don't yet know the answer to that question. From what we have seen in Apple materials, Always-On display will automatically dim your existing wallpaper, so we don't expect to see any further customization.





Will you be able to turn Always-On display on and off?





Yes, we expect that option to be available. After all, not everyone wants to showcase their device to the world, even in such a discrete manner.





Keep in mind, that when in a pocket or laying face down, the Always-On display will automatically turn off.





How to enable Always-On Display on iPhone 14 Pro?





We expect AOD to be enabled by default on the iPhone 14 Pro.





We expect to have the phones soon and will be able to tell you more about the exact steps to enable and disable it then.





Should you worry about burn-in with the Always-On display?





Not really. Apple is said to use pixel shifting that would ever so slightly change the positioning of screen elements every once in a while to prevent OLED burn in issues.





Will iPhone 13 get Always-On display?





No, and older models are not expected to get it either.





Apple explained that the Always-On display feature is possible thanks to the new dynamic refresh rate screen technology that allows the screen to refresh at just 1Hz (the iPhone 13 Pro series could go as low as 10Hz). This allows the feature to work without overwhelming the battery life of your iPhone and older iPhones do not have that display technology, so they are not getting the Always-On display feature either. Additionally, there is a new display engine included with the A16 chip that manages the power efficiency of the screen, and that part is also missing on earlier iPhones.





Will Always-On display drain the battery life on my iPhone faster?





Always-On display will have a minimal impact on battery life since a dimmer screen does consume more power than a screen that is completely off, but thanks to the 1Hz refresh rate it really should be a minimal drain. We will be testing that, though, so we will have more specifics for you soon.





Instead of a minimal lock screen with just the time and notifications like most Android phones, the iPhone Always-On display actually dims your wallpaper, so you can still see it. It's a more personal experience.