iPhone 13 is impossible to beat at new low price but deal expires soon (refurb)

Apple still sells last year's excellent iPhone 13 . The device was $799 at launch but it now retails for $699 which is still quite expensive. If you want the phone at a midrange price, Woot has it on sale.





The iPhone 13 was succeeded by the iPhone 14 in September but the two phones are pretty much the same. They have the same design and an identical 6.1 inches screen.





The iPhone 13 is underpinned by the A15 Bionic which is so powerful that Apple kept it around for the iPhone 14. The rear cameras have the same megapixel count but the iPhone 14 also has a new computational photography feature called the Photonic Engine.





Even without the Photonic Engine, the iPhone 13 takes really great photos and can easily put some professional cameras to shame. The phone will be supported for at least five more years and the battery will carry you through the day.





iPhone 13 128GB refurbished 6.1 inches OLED screen | Apple A15 Bionic chipset | 12MP main + 12MP ultrawide rear cameras | 12 MP front facing camera | 3,240mAh battery $149 off (21%) $549 99 $699 Buy at Woot iPhone 13 128GB refurb 6.1 inches OLED screen | Apple A15 Bionic chipset | 12MP main + 12MP ultrawide rear cameras | 12 MP front facing camera | 3,240mAh battery $104 off (15%) Buy at Amazon





Other than that, the iPhone 14 also has a better front-facing camera. In short, if you are prepared to pay $799 for marginal improvements, you should go for the iPhone 14 by all means.





But, if you want to spend your money sensibly, Woot has the refurbished iPhone 13 with minor wear and tear on sale for $549.99. This makes it $150 cheaper than a brand-new iPhone 13 and $249 more affordable than the iPhone 14.





And frankly speaking, even though the iPhone 13 is one of the best camera phones around and its chipset can handle pretty much everything, it's not the most feature-packed phone out there. The screen is still stuck at 60Hz and there is no telephoto camera, which is perfectly okay if you are paying around $550 for it but these omissions, especially a high refresh rate screen, are not justified when you are spending $699.





Also, it's easy to look down upon refurbished phones, but they are about as good as new and this one comes with a warranty. Apple's phones don't go on sale as often as Android phones and the deals usually come with a lot of strings attached.



