Superb deal: Grab these two exceptional iOS games while they're free





The gameplay is pretty relaxing and forgiving, introducing a fairly surprising innocence to a game genre that's more often than not riddled by violence and whatnot. In Alto's Adventure, you play as a skier that has to dominate the slopes and acquire coins, whereas Alto's Odyssey shakes up the premise and has you "sandboard" through a sandy setting and "grind across vines, bounce atop hot air balloons, ride towering rock walls, and escape mischievous lemurs". All in all, the two games would net you hours upon hours of relaxing, grade-A gameplay.



Be sure to claim these two outstanding games as soon as possible before the prices go back to normal. Normally, both games cost $4.99 on iOS but often go on sale. Meanwhile, the Android version uses a different pricing model, as it was launched as a free, ad-supported game on the platform.

If you are anything like us, you are likely stranded home in forced social distancing and either working or browsing through Netflix' vast libraries. If that's the case, getting a bunch of free games won't hurt, right?Two critically-acclaimed adventure games on iOS have gone free for a limited time. What better way to start the day than getting hold of Alto's Odyssey and Alto's Adventure, two excellent side-scrolling action games that are often featured in various "Best iOS games" lists, including ours.