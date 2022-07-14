iOS 16 Lock Screen: here are all the widgets you can add

Third Row Widgets (below the clock)

There are two widgets for the Calendar app: one that shows the current day of the week, date, and month and another that will display your next event. The Clock app also has two widgets. The first one will show you the time of your next alarm, and the second one will display the current time in a chosen city. By default, the second widget is set to display the time in Cupertino, but if you tap on it during the customization part, you can choose another city.The Fitness, Reminders, and Stocks apps have one widget each. The Fitness app's widget displays activity stats like burned kilocalories and exercise minutes. As for the Reminders and Stocks widgets, the first one will show you upcoming reminders for the day, and the second one allows you to follow the shares of a certain company. You can choose which company's shares to follow by tapping on the Stocks widget during the customization steps.However, the Weather app currently has the most widgets. Through its eight widgets, you will be able to see the current moon phase, when the sun will set and when it will rise again, the temperature and meteorological conditions in your area right now, and how likely it's to rain. There are also widgets that will display the current air quality, UV index, and wind speed.To provide quick access to the app you need, all of these widgets will open the app they are related to when you tap on them. So, tapping on the temperature on the lock screen will teleport you directly into the Weather app.In this row, Apple gave us a lot more widgets to choose from. Also, here you can have up to four widgets at a time, which can be combined in different ways. However, here we have two sorts of widgets: small ones that show less information and larger ones that show more data of the same type as their smaller counterparts. And since the bigger ones are double in size, you won't be able to have the maximum number of widgets in every combination. Unfortunately, adding even one third-row widget automatically disables the super cool layered photo effect.Currently, on its third row, iOS 16 offers widgets for eight apps: Batteries, Calendar, Clock, Fitness, Home, Reminders, Stocks, and Weather. The widgets here are also arranged by apps, and just like the first row, you have a suggested section.The widgets for the Batteries app indicate the battery percentage of your phone or connected accessories. The smaller one only shows how much battery you have left via a progress bar, but its larger counterpart, in addition to the progress bar, also displays the battery percentage in numbers and the name of your phone or connected accessory.Moving along to the Calendar app, the smaller widget here will only show you the time of your next appointment. But its bigger brother will also display the name of the event and its start and end times.