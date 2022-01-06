Notification Center

Accessories Android Games

HyperX unveils its first game controller for Android phones

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
HyperX unveils its first game controller for Android phones
Gaming has been in the news quite often since COVID-19 took our lives by surprise. The entertainment industry, while affected just like every other production activity, has grown considerably and it will continue to grow seeing that many of us are stuck in our homes.

Many of us are watching a lot more movies/TV shows and play a lot more games than we used to before COVID-19, which is one of the reason the entertainment industry flourished lately. On that note, if you’re playing games on mobile just as much (or more) as you play on PC, here is a new product that might make help with your entertainment needs.

HyperX, the company known for gaming accessories and peripherals like mice, headphones and keyboards, has just announced its first ever game controller for Android devices. The so-called HyperX Clutch is being showcased at CES 2022 and it will be launched on the market in March for just $50.

Although it does look like a Microsoft Xbox controller, the Clutch comes with an expandable grip that allows gamers to fit their phones as wide as 86mm. Since the controller doubles down as PC game controller, the grip can be detached when it’s not needed.

According to HyperX, the Clutch should provide up to 19 hours on a single charge. Apart from Bluetooth support that lets you pair it with your smartphone, the Clutch also features Wi-Fi connectivity for when you plug the wireless received into your PC.

The Clutch is an inexpensive gaming accessory that’s worth considering since it’s coming from a well-established brand. If you’re into both PC and mobile gaming, it’s an even better deal.

