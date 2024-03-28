Up Next:
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
Disney announced months ago that it will be adding Hulu to its app. Today, the streaming service confirmed that following months of testing, Hulu has finally joined Disney+ in the United States.
What this means is that Disney+ Bundle subscribers will be offered the full Hulu on Disney+ experience, which includes Hulu content integrated into recommendations, sets, and collections across Disney+.
According to Disney, during the Hulu on Disney+ beta testing (December through this week), subscribers watched a wider range of content, such as adult animation, prestige dramas, and comedies, all in line with Hulu’s predominant portfolio.
Finally, the Disney+ app has been redesigned and it now features a slightly refined logo, as well as a new color palette and orchestral mnemonic created by Academy Award-winning composer Ludwig Goransson.
What’s thrilling about the full launch of Hulu on Disney+ is we’re reducing friction for Bundle subscribers. During the beta, the Hulu content was purposefully isolated to the Hulu Hub, but now it will be fully integrated into Bundle subscribers’ homepages.
The streaming company also states that Disney+ Bundle subscribers who have signed up since the beta began are watching more Hulu on Disney+ content than existing Bundle subscribers, which suggests that the integrated experience seems to vibe with customers.
