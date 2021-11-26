Notification Center

Black Friday deal brings Hulu monthly price to just $1 for a year

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Black Friday deal brings Hulu monthly price to just $1 for a year
Although it’s limited to the United States, Hulu is a pretty popular streaming service. Since we’re still within the Black Friday sale period, those who’d like a good deal on Hulu will be pleased to know there’s one available right now.

Assuming you haven’t been subscribed to Hulu in the past month, you can now contract a subscription for just $1/month for an entire year. This means that you’ll be paying $12 for Hulu for a year, an amazing deal by any standard.

As mentioned, the deal is available for new and returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past month). One important thing worth adding is that the deal must be redeemed by November 29 at 11:59 PM PST.

Before you go get your Hulu subscription for a year and save 85%, you should know that the discount is only available for the Hulu ad-supported plan, which typically costs $6.99/month.

The no-ads Hulu plan that costs $12.99/month is not on sale, but you can save up to $7.98/month if you buy The Disney Bundle, which includes subscriptions to Disney+, ESPN+, and the Hulu plan of your choice. For example, you can get The Disney Bundle with Hulu (ad-supported) for $13.99/month, with Hulu (no ads) for $19.99/month, or with Hulu + Live TV for $72.99/month.

