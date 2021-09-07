Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
iOS Android Wireless service

Disney raises prices at Hulu effective October 8

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Disney raises prices at Hulu effective October 8
Hulu was one of the few streaming services that didn’t increased prices this year. Unfortunately, that’s about to change as Disney has just confirmed that Hulu price tiers will be increased effective October 8.

According to a report by Variety, the price of Hulu’s live TV service plans will increase by $1 starting October 8. Taking into consideration the new price hike, Hulu’s ad-supported tier will cost $6.99 per month, while the ad-free tier will be going up to $12.99 monthly.

The Hulu price hike follows the other increases in recent months at ESPN+ and Disney+. The report mentions that the reason for the price increase could be the addition of thousands of Bollywood titles and Hotstar originals to the streaming service.

Also, the new price for Hulu’s tiers might make the Disney Bundle more appealing for those who wish to save some bucks (36% to be more precise). Hulu confirmed that the price of the Disney Bundle will not change due to the price increase. It's also important to mention that the price hike won't affect Hulu + Live TV plans.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Deutsche Telekom moves closer to majority ownership of T-Mobile U.S.
by Alan Friedman,  0
Deutsche Telekom moves closer to majority ownership of T-Mobile U.S.
This might just be the best Apple AirPods Pro deal yet
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
This might just be the best Apple AirPods Pro deal yet
Xiaomi 'Pure Mode' to ban sideloading apps
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
Xiaomi 'Pure Mode' to ban sideloading apps
Latest leaks: Astrophotography for 5G iPhone 13 line, bigger battery for Apple Watch Series 7, more
by Alan Friedman,  0
Latest leaks: Astrophotography for 5G iPhone 13 line, bigger battery for Apple Watch Series 7, more
Amazon's affordable Kindle and Kindle Kids e-readers are a lot cheaper than usual
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon's affordable Kindle and Kindle Kids e-readers are a lot cheaper than usual
Apple may sell a record number of iPhone 13 5G units in the U.K. over the next year
by Alan Friedman,  1
Apple may sell a record number of iPhone 13 5G units in the U.K. over the next year
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless