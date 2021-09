Disney raises prices at Hulu effective October 8

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Hulu was one of the few streaming services that didn’t increased prices this year. Unfortunately, that’s about to change as Disney has just confirmed that Hulu price tiers will be increased effective October 8.According to a report by Variety , the price of Hulu’s live TV service plans will increase by $1 starting October 8. Taking into consideration the new price hike, Hulu’s ad-supported tier will cost $6.99 per month, while the ad-free tier will be going up to $12.99 monthly.The Hulu price hike follows the other increases in recent months at ESPN+ and Disney+ . The report mentions that the reason for the price increase could be the addition of thousands of Bollywood titles and Hotstar originals to the streaming service.Also, the new price for Hulu’s tiers might make the Disney Bundle more appealing for those who wish to save some bucks (36% to be more precise). Hulu confirmed that the price of the Disney Bundle will not change due to the price increase. It's also important to mention that the price hike won't affect Hulu + Live TV plans.