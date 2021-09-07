Disney raises prices at Hulu effective October 8

Disney raises prices at Hulu effective October 80
According to a report by Variety, the price of Hulu’s live TV service plans will increase by $1 starting October 8. Taking into consideration the new price hike, Hulu’s ad-supported tier will cost $6.99 per month, while the ad-free tier will be going up to $12.99 monthly.
Also, the new price for Hulu’s tiers might make the Disney Bundle more appealing for those who wish to save some bucks (36% to be more precise). Hulu confirmed that the price of the Disney Bundle will not change due to the price increase. It's also important to mention that the price hike won't affect Hulu + Live TV plans.