Hulu brings back its incredible deal for students
Students can get Hulu’s ad-supported service for just $8 a month, but Disney announced that is bringing back its best deals for students for a very limited time.
This means that students in the United States will be able to get Hulu (With Ads) for just $2 per month. But that’s not the only good news announced today by Disney. According to the company, both new and existing customers can take advantage of the new deal.
Just make sure to log into your Hulu account and tap “Sign Up Now” to apply the student discount pricing to your Hulu (With Ads). If you’re subscribed to another tier, you have the option to switch to Hulu (With Ads) if you want the discount.
College students who want to take advantage of the deal can visit the dedicated website to learn more and sign up for Hulu’s Student Deal.
Keep in mind that if you’re an existing Hulu subscriber and also a student enrolled at a US Title IV accredited college or university, you absolutely qualify for this huge discount if you are billed directly through Hulu.
New subscribers who are also students must share some information with SheerID for verification purposes. If they are eligible for the deal, they will be able to get the 75 percent discount on their Hulu (With Ads) monthly subscription.
