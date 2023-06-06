Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Hublot’s new smartwatch runs Wear OS 3, packs an outdated Snapdragon chipset

Wearables
@cosminvasile
Swiss company Hublot is well-known for its luxurious watches, but the manufacturer has several connected watches (smartwatches) available for purchase too for those who want to be up to date with the tech.

As you can imagine, these smartwatches are very expensive since Hublot uses premium materials like sapphire and titanium. Unfortunately, these smartwatches aren’t that new when it comes to the technology inside, so you’ll be paying a lot of money for an already obsolete product.

Case in question, Hublot’s new smartwatch made of premium materials and running Wear OS 3.0 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+, a chipset that was announced back in 2020. It’s a bit sad since the new Big Bang E Gen 3 looks amazing and it’s pretty sturdy, at least on paper.

Perhaps Hublot’s audience doesn’t really care about technology, so the fact that the Big Bang E Gen 3 has an outdated chipset won’t prevent customers from buying it. Speaking of which, the Big Bang E Gen 3 comes in two variants, Black Magic and White Ceramic, and costs no less than $5,400.



Apart from the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset, the smartwatch packs 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. Since it runs Wear OS by Google, you’ll be able to access apps on Google Play and use Google Pay to make payments.

The Big Bang E Gen 3 features water resistance (3ATM rating), a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454 x 454 pixels resolution (sapphire with anti-reflective treatment), a 400 mAh battery that’s just enough for one day of usage, and 11 digital watch faces.

Hublot’s new smartwatch comes with black or white rubber straps and features a throng of sensors, including heart rate monitor, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, microphone, speaker and DC Motor (vibration). The Big Bang E Gen 3 features built-in GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and NFC Payment compatibility.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless