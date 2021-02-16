Hublot is going Big Bang with this $5,000+ Wear OS smartwatch
These products are quite expensive though, so they're not really for everyone. Not to mention that some of them are available in limited quantities like Hublot's new Big Bang e Premier League smartwatch. Just 200 units of this wearable device will be available for purchase.
From a technical perspective, Hublot's Big Bang e Premier League smartwatch is far less impressive. It's equipped with an older Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, 1GB RAM, and 8GB storage. The smartwatch also features a large enough 390 x 390 screen.
If you feel adventurous, you can get the new Big Bang e Premier League Limited Edition for no less than $5,200, assuming it's not already sold out.