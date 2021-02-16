Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Official Wearables

Hublot is going Big Bang with this $5,000+ Wear OS smartwatch

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 16, 2021, 8:18 PM
Hublot is going Big Bang with this $5,000+ Wear OS smartwatch
Hublot is a premium watch brand, so it's no wonder that most of the products the company launches on the market cost at least a few thousand dollars. Since smartwatches have stuck with the general public, we now have premium smartwatches like those made by companies like Tag Heuer and Hublot.

These products are quite expensive though, so they're not really for everyone. Not to mention that some of them are available in limited quantities like Hublot's new Big Bang e Premier League smartwatch. Just 200 units of this wearable device will be available for purchase.

This is a titanium smartwatch powered by Google's Wear OS, featuring exclusive access to the new Hublot Loves Football app that notifies users about kick-off times, goals, penalties, substitutions, bookings, extra time, line-up, and other statistics related to the Premier League.

From a technical perspective, Hublot's Big Bang e Premier League smartwatch is far less impressive. It's equipped with an older Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, 1GB RAM, and 8GB storage. The smartwatch also features a large enough 390 x 390 screen.

If you feel adventurous, you can get the new Big Bang e Premier League Limited Edition for no less than $5,200, assuming it's not already sold out.

