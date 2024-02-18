Huawei’s Vision Pro rival rumored to be nearly half the weight and half the price





Like the Vision Pro user to see a representation of the user's eyes. And while Vision Pro is bound to have a huge edge in performance with its M2 and R1 chips. Like the Apple Vision Pro , the Huawei Vision will be equipped with 4K Sony micro-OLED panels. There will be important differences between the two headsets as Huawei's will not have a feature similar to Apple's EyeSight which allows those near auser to see a representation of the user's eyes. And while Huawei was able to shock the world by launching the Mate 60 series last August with its first 5G chip since 2020, Apple'sis bound to have a huge edge in performance with its M2 and R1 chips.











The current rumor states that Huawei will depend on its own chips (probably developed by its HiSilicon semiconductor unit) although it is hard to see how Huawei will be able to obtain any cutting-edge chips. China's largest foundry, SMIC, is unable to obtain an extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machine due to U.S. sanctions and that tool is needed to produce cutting-edge SoCs. Still, SMIC will supposedly be able to produce 5nm chips for Huawei later this year using its currently-owned deep ultraviolet lithography machines.



