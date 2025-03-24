Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

Innovative Huawei seeks patent on a periscope lens replacement that keeps phones looking thin

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Huawei Camera
Illustration from Huawei patent application shows how a movable camera lens would be made to improve telephoto photos.
Just last week Huawei unveiled its new foldable, the Huawei Pura X. While it looks like a clamshell that opens from the bottom up, the Pura X opens from the side. With a square-like form factor, the phone fits better in your hand. The screen also has an unusual 16:10 aspect ratio as opposed to the typical taller and thinner 22:7 ratio used on most clamshell phones. Huawei continues to innovate despite the sanctions placed against the company by the United States and other countries.

Last week Huawei also filed a patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) titled "Electronic Device With Movable Lifting Component." The aim here is to create a rear camera that delivers improved zoom performance by increasing the range of the telephoto lens. While this can be done using prisms and mirrors to create a "periscope lens," the use of such technology often results in a thicker phone which goes against the new conventional thinking of phone manufacturers looking to keep phones as thin as possible.

Another option, and the one discussed in Huawei's patent application, is to use a driving motor to move the camera assembly closer or farther away from the image sensor. This allows the phone to offer longer-range zoom images without hurting the quality of the images. When not needed, the lifting mechanism and camera assembly are hidden inside the body of the phone allowing the device to keep a thin profile.

The patent application also mentions the possibility of offering a variation of the feature that would allow the user to manually control the lifting mechanism and distance the lens is moved away from the image sensor by using a rotating ring. While using a mechanical system like this instead of a periscope lens can keep a phone looking svelte, it also could be less expensive for the manufacturer to employ as opposed to the costs required to build a periscope lens.

The illustrations in the patent application reveal a squarer design from Huawei which includes more rounded-off corners with straighter edges similar to what Samsung did with the Galaxy S25 Ultra this year. We should point out that the patent was first spotted by Seasonality Chart in collaboration with XLeaks7.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill

Latest News

Oura hires a former Apple Health expert as it plans its next bold move for wearables
Oura hires a former Apple Health expert as it plans its next bold move for wearables
The EU cracks down on Apple again, and this time they demand huge changes to the iPhone and more
The EU cracks down on Apple again, and this time they demand huge changes to the iPhone and more
Cameras and Visual Intelligence are coming soon to the Apple Watch says fresh report
Cameras and Visual Intelligence are coming soon to the Apple Watch says fresh report
Samsung’s mid-range phones are embarrassing the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24
Samsung’s mid-range phones are embarrassing the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24
It's not too late to get the flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra at a generous discount
It's not too late to get the flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra at a generous discount
The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 powerhouse is $200 off with Amazon's juicy discount
The 16/512GB OnePlus 12 powerhouse is $200 off with Amazon's juicy discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless