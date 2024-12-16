Huawei Pura 80 leaks and promises for different display and camera
The successor to one of 2024's most intriguing photography-focused flagships – the Huawei Pura 70 – is still far away, but leaks and rumors are starting to appear.
Unsurprisingly, the next Pura phone is to be named Huawei Pura 80. The Pura line from Huawei debuted with the Pura 70 earlier in 2024: it's just the new branding and naming scheme of Huawei's well-known P-series.
The upcoming Pura 80 models are rumored to feature two distinct display options. The base Pura 80 model will reportedly have a 6.6-inch flat panel, continuing the trend that has now shifted from quad-curved panels for "vanilla" flagships.
The Pura 80 series is also set to make significant strides in imaging technology. A key highlight will be an upgraded periscope telephoto lens, which promises substantial improvements in zoom capabilities. This marks an evolution from the Pura 70's one-inch retractable lens, which already garnered praise for its image quality while maintaining a lightweight design.
Adding to the excitement is the reported use of OmniVision’s OV50X sensor, a top-tier imaging component known for its large photosensitive area and advanced LOFIC technology. This should result in accurate light and color representation, allowing users to capture visuals with lifelike detail and clarity.
In 2025, Huawei is expected to launch its Pura 80 series. Although no exact date has been pinned down, this could happen somewhere in April, since the Pura 70 (pictured above) debuted in April 2024.
Meanwhile, the higher-end models, such as the Pura 80 Pro or Ultra, are expected to sport larger 6.8-inch curved displays. Many consider these to be extra premium. Personally, I find flat panels better, but that could be just me. All in all, this approach mirrors the Pura 70 lineup, which also offered similar display distinctions between its standard and premium models.
According to leaks, the new telephoto sensor will offer sharper magnified shots and better performance in challenging lighting conditions. Sounds promising!
