Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Huawei Pura 80 leaks and promises for different display and camera

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Huawei Camera
Huawei Pura 70 on a white background.
The successor to one of 2024's most intriguing photography-focused flagships – the Huawei Pura 70 – is still far away, but leaks and rumors are starting to appear.

Unsurprisingly, the next Pura phone is to be named Huawei Pura 80. The Pura line from Huawei debuted with the Pura 70 earlier in 2024: it's just the new branding and naming scheme of Huawei's well-known P-series.

In 2025, Huawei is expected to launch its Pura 80 series. Although no exact date has been pinned down, this could happen somewhere in April, since the Pura 70 (pictured above) debuted in April 2024.

The upcoming Pura 80 models are rumored to feature two distinct display options. The base Pura 80 model will reportedly have a 6.6-inch flat panel, continuing the trend that has now shifted from quad-curved panels for "vanilla" flagships.

Meanwhile, the higher-end models, such as the Pura 80 Pro or Ultra, are expected to sport larger 6.8-inch curved displays. Many consider these to be extra premium. Personally, I find flat panels better, but that could be just me. All in all, this approach mirrors the Pura 70 lineup, which also offered similar display distinctions between its standard and premium models.

The Pura 80 series is also set to make significant strides in imaging technology. A key highlight will be an upgraded periscope telephoto lens, which promises substantial improvements in zoom capabilities. This marks an evolution from the Pura 70's one-inch retractable lens, which already garnered praise for its image quality while maintaining a lightweight design.

According to leaks, the new telephoto sensor will offer sharper magnified shots and better performance in challenging lighting conditions. Sounds promising!

Adding to the excitement is the reported use of OmniVision’s OV50X sensor, a top-tier imaging component known for its large photosensitive area and advanced LOFIC technology. This should result in accurate light and color representation, allowing users to capture visuals with lifelike detail and clarity.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers

Latest News

Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless