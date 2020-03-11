Apple 5G

Apple supply chain companies regain their confidence for 2020 5G iPhones’ production

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Mar 11, 2020, 8:33 AM
Apple supply chain companies regain their confidence for 2020 5G iPhones’ production
Recently, concerns over possible delays in the announcement and release of upcoming iPhones have been haunting us all. However, a Digitimes post is here to inform us that some Apple suppliers are experiencing growth in revenue and are regaining their confidence for a promising 2020.

According to industry sources, these companies are starting to deliver shipments for the alleged iPhone 9 (iPhone SE2) and are diligently strengthening their forces for the announcement of the new generation 5G-capable iPhones this fall.

Xintec, a chip-manufacturing company responsible for supplying parts for 3D sensors, reportedly for the iPhone 9, is seeing a rise of 3.37% in February 2020 revenue. Its income has reached around $16.3 million, which is a growth of 250% since last year.

Additionally, Integrated Service Technology (iST), in charge of 5G chips and other high performance computing chips for Apple, is experiencing a promising rise in revenue by 15.38% for this month, 76.19% since last year.

Another Apple supplier that is regaining its positive outlook for 2020 is ASE Technology, which has secured orders for parts for Apple Watch, along with 4G LTE wireless communication modules for the iPhone 9.

What’s more, sources also report that it may join the supply chain for new AirPods models. It will also provide antenna modules for 5G iPhones and iPads later this year. Its earnings for the first two months of 2020 have grown by 0.3% on year to around $1.9 billion.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Alleged Google Pixel 4a marketing images reveal price, corroborate design
Alleged Google Pixel 4a marketing images reveal price, corroborate design
The OnePlus 8 series will have 5G but be more expensive, CEO confirms
The OnePlus 8 series will have 5G but be more expensive, CEO confirms
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features, expectations: all the rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features, expectations: all the rumors
Here's how Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T's 5G networks compare in five major cities
Here's how Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T's 5G networks compare in five major cities
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20: Charging speed comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20: Charging speed comparison
Apple has reportedly delayed the iPhone 9; could push back iPhone 12 too
Apple has reportedly delayed the iPhone 9; could push back iPhone 12 too
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20: Zoom Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs S20: Zoom Comparison

Popular stories

Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
It's getting hard to find a new Apple iPhone to buy in New York City
It's getting hard to find a new Apple iPhone to buy in New York City
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless