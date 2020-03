Apple supply chain companies regain their confidence for 2020 5G iPhones’ production

Recently, concerns over possible delays in the announcement and release of upcoming iPhones have been haunting us all. However, a Digitimes post is here to inform us that some Apple suppliers are experiencing growth in revenue and are regaining their confidence for a promising 2020.According to industry sources, these companies are starting to deliver shipments for the alleged iPhone 9 (iPhone SE2) and are diligently strengthening their forces for the announcement of the new generation 5G-capable iPhones this fall.Xintec, a chip-manufacturing company responsible for supplying parts for 3D sensors, reportedly for the iPhone 9, is seeing a rise of 3.37% in February 2020 revenue. Its income has reached around $16.3 million, which is a growth of 250% since last year.Additionally, Integrated Service Technology (iST), in charge of 5G chips and other high performance computing chips for Apple, is experiencing a promising rise in revenue by 15.38% for this month, 76.19% since last year.Another Apple supplier that is regaining its positive outlook for 2020 is ASE Technology, which has secured orders for parts for Apple Watch , along with 4G LTE wireless communication modules for the iPhone 9.What’s more, sources also report that it may join the supply chain for new AirPods models. It will also provide antenna modules for 5G iPhones and iPads later this year. Its earnings for the first two months of 2020 have grown by 0.3% on year to around $1.9 billion.