Apple supply chain companies regain their confidence for 2020 5G iPhones’ production
Xintec, a chip-manufacturing company responsible for supplying parts for 3D sensors, reportedly for the iPhone 9, is seeing a rise of 3.37% in February 2020 revenue. Its income has reached around $16.3 million, which is a growth of 250% since last year.
Another Apple supplier that is regaining its positive outlook for 2020 is ASE Technology, which has secured orders for parts for Apple Watch, along with 4G LTE wireless communication modules for the iPhone 9.
What’s more, sources also report that it may join the supply chain for new AirPods models. It will also provide antenna modules for 5G iPhones and iPads later this year. Its earnings for the first two months of 2020 have grown by 0.3% on year to around $1.9 billion.