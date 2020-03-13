Samsung

Samsung may be developing a new gamepad for Galaxy phones

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Mar 13, 2020, 6:13 AM
In recent years, as mobile devices are becoming stronger and more capable, more people are getting into the promising world of mobile gaming. In 2014, Samsung created a gamepad for mobile devices. Soon after, we reviewed the device, pairing it with a Galaxy Note 3. Now, a new patent submission by the company leads us to believe that a similar gamepad may be produced in the future for newer Samsung Galaxy devices.

The new patent, submitted by Samsung to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), calls the new invention “Auxiliary control electronic device of mobile terminal”.

However, unlike the Samsung Wireless Gamepad Controller, which extended a lid to fit the phone, this one fits the whole phone and the buttons and controls surround the screen of the smartphone, according to the provided with the application illustrations.



The smartphone may communicate with the device via wireless network connection or may be physically connected. The gamepad would also have sound output device, audio and sensor module and a haptic one. The device is said to have two fans to cool it off, and it would have its own battery.



After Samsung’s February announcement about the new partnership with Microsoft’s Xbox, we are inclined to believe that Samsung has some interesting stuff, hidden in its sleeve, in order to please the mobile gaming fans. The company’s head of US mobile marketing, David S Park, announced at the Samsung Unpacked 2020 event that “this will be just the beginning” of their partnership with Xbox to bring mobile gaming to a next level.



However, at the moment, we don’t have any information when the new device will be introduced.

