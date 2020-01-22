Take a look at the Huawei P40 Pro in mint green

Today, one week after official press renders of the Huawei P40 Pro first appeared, Evan Blass has obtained another image of Huawei’s next flagship that showcases a new color.

Six Huawei P40 Pro colors are planned

The official marketing name of this new finish is yet to be revealed, but it appears Huawei is preparing a mint green version of the Huawei P40 Pro. This will join the Black, Blush Gold, Silver Frost, Deep Sea Blue, and Ice White finishes that leaked just days ago.



Availability of colors will undoubtedly vary by region and potentially storage configuration, although at this stage exact information is unfortunately not available. The official introduction is, however, just two months away so it shouldn’t be long before it appears.



A wide range of colors is not the only thing that’ll be on offer with the Huawei P40 Pro. As indicated by today’s renders, the smartphone is also going to feature a quadruple-camera setup on the rear.



It’ll be housed inside a rectangular camera module similar to the one present on the upcoming Galaxy S20 and include a 52-megapixel main sensor. An unspecified ultra-wide-angle shooter is expected as well, in addition to a periscope camera capable of 5x optical zoom.



Last on the list of camera features is a rear Time-of-Flight sensor paired with a dual-tone LED flash and two selfie cameras.

Punch-hole display and four rear cameras

As shown off in previously leaked renders, the Huawei P40 Pro is also going to feature a punch-hole display. It’ll boast curved edges on either side and feature a layer of glass that also curves over the top and bottom of the phone.



Everything mentioned will, of course, be backed up by a flagship processor. In this case, it’ll be Huawei’s homegrown Kirin 990 likely paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage as standard.



Like most other 2020 Android flagships, Android 10 will be pre-installed on the phone. The company’s custom EMUI 10 interface is expected too, although support for Google’s apps and services is unfortunately not yet guaranteed.

As you may well know, Huawei has been the subject of a US trade ban since late May which prohibits it from working with Google. A resolution in the future is certainly possible, but whether this will happen in time for the Huawei P40 Pro’s debut remains to be seen.

The Huawei P40 and premium Huawei P40 Pro are on the way too

Huawei has already confirmed plans to announce the Huawei P40 Pro in Paris at an event in March and reports claim the chosen date is Thursday, March 26. At the event, the flagship will be accompanied by a cheaper Huawei P40 and a more expensive Huawei P40 Pro model.



The former is most likely going to be positioned as an iPhone 11 competitor and boasts a punch-hole display coupled with a triple-camera setup, which is understood to include a 40-megapixel main camera, a 3x telephoto camera, and an ultra-wide-angle shooter.



The premium Huawei P40 Pro model, on the other hand, is probably going to be positioned as a competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra. It’ll look just like the standard P40 Pro model but feature a ceramic rear panel in either black or white.



Additionally, consumers can expect to find a macro camera on the rear and an improved periscope snapper that supports an incredible 10x optical zoom. Lastly, support for 5G networks as standard seems extremely likely at this stage.



