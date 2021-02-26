Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Huawei

Huawei releases a new version of the P40 while we wait for the P50 series

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Feb 26, 2021, 2:40 PM
Huawei releases a new version of the P40 while we wait for the P50 series
Huawei has released a new LTE-only version of the P40 flagship that was released last year (via TechAndroids)

The new model is powered by the 4G variant of 2019's Kirin 990 5G chipset that underpins the 5G-ready P40.

The Kirin 990 5G is based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)'s 7nm+ EUV process and features an integrated 5G modem. 

The 4G version of the chip is based on the same 7nm node as the Kirin 980 that fuels the Huawei P30. The smaller size makes the Kirin 990 5G faster and more efficient. 

Both chips have the same core configuration but slightly different frequencies because of the differences between the 7 and 7+ processes. Although the chips have the same Mali-G76 GPU, the 5G variant has double the number of NPU cores.

Huawei P40 4G specs


Other than the chip everything has been carried over from last year's P40 5G, which means the phone has a 6.1-inches OLED panel with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 (FHD+), 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, a triple camera system on the back (50MP Wide + 16MP Ultra-Wide + 8MP Telephoto), a 32MP selfie snapper and an IR camera, and a 3,800mAH battery.

The handset runs Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 on top.

The P40 4G comes in Dark Blue and Frost Silver paint jobs and it costs CNY 3,998 (~$617). No prizes for guessing that it is only available in China. 

Huawei recently also launched the foldable Mate X2 and the company is expected to unveil the P50 series on March 26.

The P50 Pro and Pro Plus will reportedly be powered by the 5nm Kirin 9000, and the standard model will have the slightly less powerful Kirin 9000E under the hood. 

The Pro models will apparently feature 120Hz displays and a recent report also says that the handsets will flaunt a new one-inch Sony sensor.

