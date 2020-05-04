Huawei P30 Pro New Edition coming soon with Google apps & services
Google apps and services as standard
As spotted by Huawei Central, the Chinese brand is preparing to launch a new version of its flagship in Europe dubbed Huawei P30 Pro New Edition. It will offer Google support as standard and presumably some other upgrades.
Recent New Edition-branded smartphones have increased the minimum RAM and storage counts. If the P30 Pro New Edition does the same, either an 8/256GB or a 12/256GB configuration can be expected.
Huawei is also known for introducing new colors months after launch. It already did so with the P30 Pro in September, but may well repeat the strategy with its next update later this month.
Last on the list of upgrades should be software. The original Huawei P30 Pro launched with Android 9 Pie and EMUI 9.1 straight out of the box. That was updated to Android 10 and EMUI 10 in September and the New Edition product might jump to EMUI 10.1 – the update is already being tested.
There is no word on pricing just yet, but the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition is expected to go official on Friday, May 15. The launch will coincide with an unspecified bundle promotion in Germany and possibly other parts of Europe.