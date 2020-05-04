Huawei P30 Pro New Edition coming soon with Google apps & services



There is no word on pricing just yet, but the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition is expected to go official on Friday, May 15. The launch will coincide with an unspecified bundle promotion in Germany and possibly other parts of Europe.

Last on the list of upgrades should be software. The original Huawei P30 Pro launched with Android 9 Pie and EMUI 9.1 straight out of the box. That was updated to Android 10 and EMUI 10 in September and the New Edition product might jump to EMUI 10.1 – the update is already being tested.