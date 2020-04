HERE WeGo is the new Google Maps alternative for Huawei phones

Navigation services are one of the most useful features in modern phones, and many people rely on their virtual guidance. Google Maps is undoubtedly the most popular of them all, but after the US ban, new Huawei devices were left high and dry without a viable alternative. The Chinese company has finally found a replacement in the face of the popular map service - HERE WeGo.The service was originally developed by Nokia back in 2012 and went through several name changes and metamorphoses. After adopting the HERE WeGo branding in 2016, it shifted focus towards navigation and public transit information. Now Huawei is making the service available for its users by listing the HERE WeGo - City Navigation app on the AppGallery.The app comes with a slew of useful features, including free voice-guided navigation and public transit information for 1300+ cities. If you plan a trip to an area without internet coverage, there's an option to download offline maps as well. In the current lockdown situation, people travel a lot less, but when they do, it's probably out of necessity. Having a navigation service at hand can give people additional peace of mind in these troubled times.The HERE WeGo - City Navigation app can be downloaded from the AppGallery. It does not appear on the store’s features sections yet, but you can search for “Here WeGo” manually or just follow this link to download it.