HERE WeGo is the new Google Maps alternative for Huawei phones
The app comes with a slew of useful features, including free voice-guided navigation and public transit information for 1300+ cities. If you plan a trip to an area without internet coverage, there's an option to download offline maps as well. In the current lockdown situation, people travel a lot less, but when they do, it's probably out of necessity. Having a navigation service at hand can give people additional peace of mind in these troubled times.
The HERE WeGo - City Navigation app can be downloaded from the AppGallery. It does not appear on the store’s features sections yet, but you can search for “Here WeGo” manually or just follow this link to download it.