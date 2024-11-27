Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Huawei's new MatePad Pro 13.2 lands in China – check it out

Huawei
A Huawei MatePad Pro tablet is displayed with its keyboard and stylus.
Huawei has just dropped a bunch of new devices, headlined by the latest Mate 70 series. Along with the flagship smartphones, the company unveiled the Huawei Watch Ultimate Design smartwatch and the foldable Mate X6. The Chinese tech giant also introduced the new MatePad Pro 13.2, a flagship tablet that boasts a big display and better performance compared to the previous model.


True to its name, the MatePad Pro 13.2 comes with a massive 13.2-inch OLED display, offering 1,000 nits of brightness and a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate. With its 94% screen-to-body ratio, the bezels are quite slim, promising an immersive viewing experience.

There are two versions available: a standard model with a glossy finish and a PaperMatte Edition, which offers a textured, anti-glare surface for those who want a more paper-like touch.

You can choose from three colors for the tablet:

  • White
  • Gold
  • Inkstone Black

Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 in the color options listed above. | Image credit – Huawei

The new MatePad Pro 13.2 weighs in at 580 grams and is just 5.5mm thick. It's equipped with six speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for easy unlocking. When it comes to cameras, tablets aren't exactly known for their prowess, and this one is no exception. On the back, there's a 13 MP main camera alongside an 8 MP ultrawide. For selfies and video calls, the front camera is a 16 MP fixed-focus sensor.



The MatePad Pro 13.2 comes with the 3rd-gen M-Pencil, promising ultra-low latency and pinpoint precision for all your tasks. Whether you're editing documents, sketching, annotating, or making video calls, this tablet can handle it.


On the AI front, HarmonyOS NEXT (built on HarmonyOS 4.3) brings the Xiaoyi smart assistant powered by the Pangu large model. It supports natural conversations and helps with a range of tasks. You can even mix typed and handwritten notes while AI steps in for corrections and summaries.

Huawei is keeping the details of the chip under wraps, but it promises solid performance and seamless multitasking thanks to a hefty 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM. As for storage, you've got three options to choose from: 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB.

The MatePad Pro 13.2 packs a dual-cell 5050mAh battery, giving it a total of 10100mAh for long-lasting use. The company claims that with Huawei's 100W Turbo Charging, you can get an 85% charge in just 40 minutes and a full charge in only 55 minutes.

For connectivity, the MatePad Pro 13.2 offers Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and dual satellite communication, ensuring a solid connection even in more remote locations. However, keep in mind that satellite communication will probably be reserved for China only.



That said, the MatePad Pro 13.2 is currently available only in China, starting at 5,199 yuan (around $719 when directly converted). The price will vary depending on your storage choice and the edition you select.

Huawei is expected to launch it globally soon, possibly next month or early 2025, based on past patterns. However, it will most surely carry a higher price tag outside of China.

I think the tablet looks pretty solid on paper, and if it caught your eye, just keep in mind that it will run on an operating system completely separate from Android – so no standard Android apps here. If that's not a dealbreaker for you, stay tuned for updates on when it'll hit global markets and how much it'll cost.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

