Discussion - Huawei may be about to prove ultra-thin phones still matter with the Mate 70 Air

Imagine paying money for a device that doesn't even have 5g capabilities in 2025. That's like buying a car without power windows. Like Reactions All Quote meanestgenius Arena Legend • 12h agoedited ... "One thing that's worth mentioning here: apparently, the model number hints that we are talking here about a model that doesn't support 5G." "Usually, Huawei uses AN00 for devices that support 5G connectivity. But this model number here is AL90, so this pretty much means that at least this variant isn't getting 5G support."The above isn't necessarily true. My Huawei Nova 14 Ultra model number is AL10, and it supports 5G.The price is also rumored to be less than the base model Mate 70. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Danial_H Arena Apprentice • 10h ago ↵Bruce_Wayne said: Imagine paying money for a device that doesn't even have 5g capabilities in 2025. That's like buying a car without power windows. ... I turn off 5g in my phones.Plus, it's not guaranteed this model will release without 5G. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Danial_H Arena Apprentice • 10h ago ... If the Chinese brands release thin phones, they won't use smaller sized batteries like the North American brands.I believe China, South Korea and Japan tend to love fashion and fashionable devices quite a lot. So these sort of products get success there. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 8h ago ↵Danial_H said: I turn off 5g in my phones.Plus, it's not guaranteed this model will release without 5G. ... At least you have the option to turn it off. Huawei owners usually don't since they are devoid of 5G. It's not guaranteed that it will release with 5G. Like Reactions All Quote meanestgenius Arena Legend • 7h ago ↵Bruce_Wayne said: At least you have the option to turn it off. Huawei owners usually don't since they are devoid of 5G. It's not guaranteed that it will release with 5G. ... Your statement is erroneous. Huawei resumed making 5G smartphones in 2023, so Huawei smartphone users can turn off 5G. https://finance.yahoo.com/news/huaweis-5g-smartphone-comeback-advanced-093000786.htmlIt's not a guarantee that it will release without 5G. Like Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 5h ago ↵meanestgenius said: Your statement is erroneous. Huawei resumed making 5G smartphones in 2023, so Huawei smartphone users can turn off 5G. https://finance.yahoo.com/news/huaweis-5g-smartphone-comeback-advanced-093000786.htmlIt's not a guarantee that it will release without 5G. ... No it's not erroneous as Huawei is still releasing smartphones without 5G in 2025. It's not a guarantee that it will release with 5G. Like Reactions All Quote meanestgenius Arena Legend • 5h ago ↵Bruce_Wayne said: No it's not erroneous as Huawei is still releasing smartphones without 5G in 2025. It's not a guarantee that it will release with 5G. ... Your previous statement is erroneous. You said, and I quote: "At least you have the option to turn it off. Huawei owners usually don't since they are devoid of 5G." That is an incorrect statement as of 2023, and I've provided evidence to support my statement. It's not a guarantee that it will release without 5G. Like Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 5h ago ↵meanestgenius said: Your previous statement is erroneous. You said, and I quote: "At least you have the option to turn it off. Huawei owners usually don't since they are devoid of 5G." That is an incorrect statement as of 2023, and I've provided evidence to support my statement. It's not a guarantee that it will release without 5G. ... I know what I said. I said USUALLY don't. I didn't say don't as in absolute. Your evidence is nothing of consequence to what I said. It's not guaranteed that it will release with 5G. Like Reactions All Quote meanestgenius Arena Legend • 5h ago ↵Bruce_Wayne said: I know what I said. I said USUALLY don't. I know what you said too, and what you said is erroneous. For two years Huawei has been releasing 5G smartphones. There is no "usually" about it. My evidence debunks what you said, proving that what you're saying is of no consequence to what has been happening for two years now. It's not guaranteed that it will release without 5G.
