Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Tablets Huawei 5G

The unveiling of Huawei's next 5G tablet is just weeks away

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Mar 07, 2021, 6:15 PM
The unveiling of Huawei's next 5G tablet is just weeks away
Huawei is rumored to unveil its first flagship phone line of 2021 on April 17th. The P50, P50 Pro, and the P50 Pro+ will be available in limited quantities because of the revised U.S. chip export rule that went into effect this past September. Under the new rule, foundries that use U.S. technology to manufacture chips are not allowed to ship them to Huawei without permission from the U.S. Commerce Department. As a result, Huawei's inventory of its cutting-edge 5nm Kirin 9000 chips might be too low to make a full production run of its "P" series camera-focused flagship line.

What Huawei plans on doing is using a "light" version of the Kirin 9000 chipset called the Kirin 9000E on the P50 model. While the CPU and GPU used on both chips are the same, the Neural Processing Unit of the Kirin 9000 includes two large cores and one micro core. The Kirin 9000E has just one large NPU core and one micro core. And while both chips use the Mali-G78 GPU, the Kirin 9000 version of the GPU has 24 cores while the 9000E uses a version of the Mali-G78 GPU with 22 cores.

Not much is known about the P50 series yet in terms of precise specs although a Twitter tipster said last month that selling points for the line include the quality of the display, a new ultra sensing camera system, and gaming capabilities. The P50 will sport a 6.1-inch screen while a 6.6-inch and a 6.8-inch display will be found on the P50 Pro, and the P50 Pro+ respectively.


There is another device that could accompany the three P50 units expected to be unveiled next month. The Huawei MatePad Pro 2 5G would be the company's next flagship tablet and will also be powered by the Kirin 9000 and run on PadOS. The latter is based on Huawei's own HarmonyOS operating system. Two different models are expected, one with a 12.2-inch display sourced by Hua Xing, and another variant containing a 12.6-inch Samsung screen. Both will deliver a 120Hz refresh rate that updates the screen 120 times a second resulting in buttery smooth scrolling and animation.

Other rumored specs include a battery larger than the 7250mAh battery that powers last year's Mate Pad Pro, 40W fast charging, and a quad-speaker setup. The tablet would feature support for 5G connectivity.

Featured stories

Popular stories
Tipster says Samsung will unveil two new watches earlier than expected; here's why it is rushing
Popular stories
The date of Google's next Pixel phone event may have just leaked
Popular stories
Samsung sets a new 5G download speed record, 5Gbps+ with Galaxy S20+
Popular stories
From OnePlus 9 to Google Pixel 6, this'd be the year of phone camera sensor records

Popular stories

Popular stories
Shocker: The great 5G merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is leading to huge job losses
Popular stories
New reports reveal OnePlus 9 5G series pre-order date, gifts, and colors
Popular stories
Samsung's pricing bet on the Galaxy S21 is paying off
Popular stories
T-Mobile's new Enterprise Unlimited 5G plan priced from $37 as part of a complete solution for the post-office era
Popular stories
The Moto G10 Power is officially coming soon with a huge battery on deck
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 'next big 5G-powered move' will go official on March 4: here's how to watch the event

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless