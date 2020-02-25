The Huawei Mate Xs: want one?





Now with updated cameras and a Kirin 990, which supports 5G connectivity without the need for an add-on modem, the Mate Xs is ready to take on the world. Oh, there's another update that happened — its price jumped with about €200 (~$217). Now priced at €2,500 (~$2,700), it seems like the Mate Xs will be somewhat available internationally, though we have a feeling it will only be stocked in limited numbers.





It was kind of cool and otherworldly when we saw it for the first time in 2019. A big smartphone that folds with its screen on the outside, the two halves usable as two separate displays. To many, it definitely looked way cooler than the inwards-folding Samsung Galaxy Fold . But the reality soon set in — that display is plastic and you probably don't want it rubbing against anything... ever!





Not to mention, Huawei's phones — sadly — still do not have access to the Google suite, ergo — the Play Store.





But on the other hand... it looks so cool!





Obviously, that price is going to be a huge detractor. So, let's leave the price out of it. Let's say you just happen to have $2,700 sitting in a drawer that you have no idea what to do with. Is the Mate Xs a phone you would go out and buy?





Huawei Mate Xs: want one? No thanks, I'd rather spend the $2,700 on Skittles Yeah! In a heartbeat! No thanks, I'd rather spend the $2,700 on Skittles 77.5% Yeah! In a heartbeat! 22.5%

