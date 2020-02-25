The Huawei Mate Xs: want one?
Now with updated cameras and a Kirin 990, which supports 5G connectivity without the need for an add-on modem, the Mate Xs is ready to take on the world. Oh, there's another update that happened — its price jumped with about €200 (~$217). Now priced at €2,500 (~$2,700), it seems like the Mate Xs will be somewhat available internationally, though we have a feeling it will only be stocked in limited numbers.
Not to mention, Huawei's phones — sadly — still do not have access to the Google suite, ergo — the Play Store.
But on the other hand... it looks so cool!
Obviously, that price is going to be a huge detractor. So, let's leave the price out of it. Let's say you just happen to have $2,700 sitting in a drawer that you have no idea what to do with. Is the Mate Xs a phone you would go out and buy?
6 Comments
6. torr310
Posts: 1739; Member since: Oct 27, 2011
posted on 11 min ago 0
5. ahmadkun
Posts: 717; Member since: May 02, 2016
posted on 11 min ago 0
4. NateAdam8
Posts: 440; Member since: Feb 17, 2012
posted on 34 min ago 0
3. androiduser
Posts: 578; Member since: Jun 18, 2014
posted on 38 min ago 1
2. jellmoo
Posts: 2709; Member since: Oct 31, 2011
posted on 50 min ago 2
7. Skizzo
Posts: 461; Member since: Jul 14, 2013
posted on 1 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):