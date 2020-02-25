Android Huawei Polls

The Huawei Mate Xs: want one?

Preslav Kateliev
by Preslav Kateliev
Feb 25, 2020, 9:25 AM
The Huawei Mate Xs: want one?
Huawei rehashed and re-launched its foldable smartphone just yesterday. It's called the Huawei Mate Xs now and it looks a lot like last year's Mate X, only it has upgraded internals.

Now with updated cameras and a Kirin 990, which supports 5G connectivity without the need for an add-on modem, the Mate Xs is ready to take on the world. Oh, there's another update that happened — its price jumped with about €200 (~$217). Now priced at €2,500 (~$2,700), it seems like the Mate Xs will be somewhat available internationally, though we have a feeling it will only be stocked in limited numbers.

It was kind of cool and otherworldly when we saw it for the first time in 2019. A big smartphone that folds with its screen on the outside, the two halves usable as two separate displays. To many, it definitely looked way cooler than the inwards-folding Samsung Galaxy Fold. But the reality soon set in — that display is plastic and you probably don't want it rubbing against anything... ever!

Not to mention, Huawei's phones — sadly — still do not have access to the Google suite, ergo — the Play Store.

But on the other hand... it looks so cool!

Obviously, that price is going to be a huge detractor. So, let's leave the price out of it. Let's say you just happen to have $2,700 sitting in a drawer that you have no idea what to do with. Is the Mate Xs a phone you would go out and buy?

Huawei Mate Xs: want one?

Vote View Result

Related phones

Mate Xs
Huawei Mate Xs View Full specs
  • Display 8.0 inches
    2480 x 2200 pixels
  • Camera 40 MP (Quad camera)
    front
  • Hardware HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 512GB, Nano Memory (NM)
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Huawei Emotion UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

6 Comments

torr310
Reply

6. torr310

Posts: 1739; Member since: Oct 27, 2011

If there was a reason I would own and foldable phone, that would be I like the screen ratio when it's unfold.

posted on 11 min ago

ahmadkun
Reply

5. ahmadkun

Posts: 717; Member since: May 02, 2016

Big nope

posted on 11 min ago

NateAdam8
Reply

4. NateAdam8

Posts: 440; Member since: Feb 17, 2012

Would rather buy a OnePlus 7T McLaren Edition and a new gaming laptop and what kind of choices are those, Did you pick them so that people would choose the Huawei? Cause people would pick a different device?.

posted on 34 min ago

androiduser
Reply

3. androiduser

Posts: 578; Member since: Jun 18, 2014

Would rather spend it on skittles? Eww no. That would also be a waste of money.

posted on 38 min ago

jellmoo
Reply

2. jellmoo

Posts: 2709; Member since: Oct 31, 2011

I'm sorry... But the ridiculously overpriced gadget that couldn't get released had it's price... go up? That's insane. You can literally buy into all of Apple's ecosystem for the price of this device (iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Macbook). I'm not saying you should, but when you can buy the entire ecosystem of a brand that's widely viewed as overpriced for less than the cost of one device, you know that one device is horribly overpriced.

posted on 50 min ago

Skizzo
Reply

7. Skizzo

Posts: 461; Member since: Jul 14, 2013

Well said. Not sure about "You can literally buy into all of Apple's ecosystem for the price of this device (iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Macbook)" argument, but I suppose if you don't buy current flagships and devices, it may be doable. Either way, a valid point.

posted on 1 min ago

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Huawei Mate Xs: hands-on with the futuristic 5G foldable
Huawei Mate Xs: hands-on with the futuristic 5G foldable
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Sony Xperia 1 II is here: brings back what people want, adds more improvements
Sony Xperia 1 II is here: brings back what people want, adds more improvements
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Leaked live photo shows the OnePlus 8 Pro's back panel (Nope, they're fakes)
Leaked live photo shows the OnePlus 8 Pro's back panel (Nope, they're fakes)
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom

Popular stories

Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless