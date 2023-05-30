Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Promo video shows that Huawei's latest foldable phone is a survivor

You might not think that a foldable phone can be durable. But the Huawei Mate X3, the latest foldable handset from Huawei, can survive after taking a pounding according to a new video promo released by the manufacturer. The Mate X3 was also the most popular handset in China during the first quarter of 2023, something that Huawei recently noted at the Huawei Mobile Innovation Technology Media Communication Conference.

The video shows the Mate X3's internal display getting smacked by a walnut, and a kitchen tool, getting bumped by a chair while falling, landing on the  floor and then having a glass full of water land near the fallen foldable drenching the display and the rest of the phone with water. The video even explains, in the cutest of ways, how the Mate X3 ended up falling to the floor. Having completed its journey from the kitchen table to the floor, and covered with water, the phone is picked up by its owner who folds it closed, and uses the external display to show that the device is still working.



The Huawei Mate X3 is an inward folding device with a 6.4-inch external OLED display sporting a 1080 x 2504 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The internal OLED screen weighs in at 7.8 inches with a nearly square 2496 x 2224 resolution and also features a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 tweaked not to support 5G signals. Such is the price you pay to be a "national security threat" in the U.S. these days.

The Mate X3 is equipped with 12GB of RAM paired with 256GB, 512GB, and even 1TB of storage. The device carries a 50MP main camera, a 12MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera. Both the internal and external screens feature an 8MP hole-punch camera which is located on the top-center of the external display and the upper right side of the internal display. Huawei developed its own Kunlun protective glass which debuted on the Mate 50 series last year and is used on the Mate X3.

The foldable carries a 4800mAh battery that supports 66W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 7.5W reverse wireless charging.

