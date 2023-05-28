Huawei's foldable Mate X3 and P60 line were extremely popular in China during Q1

Huawei continues to produce very popular phones in China and the Chief Technical Officer of the firm's Consumer Business Group, Bruce Lee, made that clear in a recent statement. At the Huawei Mobile Innovation Technology Media Communication Conference, Lee said that the Huawei Mate X3 foldable is the top-selling phone in the country while the P60 flagship series is the top-selling line in the 4000 to 6000 yuan price segment ($566 to $849) in China.







According to Counterpoint Research via ( HuaweiCentral ), Huawei's smartphone shipments for the first quarter rose 41% year-over-year bucking the overall downward trend in the Chinese smartphone market. Smartphone shipments in China declined 8% on an annual basis during the first quarter. Huawei's domestic market share rose to 9.2% during this period making it the only brand to show such growth during the first quarter of this year. That works out to a 48% gain in market share from the 6.2% Huawei held during the first quarter of 2022.





Huawei, despite being severely handicapped by U.S. restrictions that keep it out of that country's supply chain, and unable to obtain cutting-edge 5G application processors for its phones, still managed to keep innovating for last year's Mate 50 Pro and many of these innovations, including protective Kunlun glass, two-way satellite connectivity, variable aperture for the main camera, and more ended up on the P60 line as well.





While Huawei is able to rack up strong sales figures in China, it does so without offering 5G as a native feature. However, a case can be purchased for the P60 and P60 Pro that will allow those two devices to offer 5G speeds to users. Similar cases were made available for the Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro.









Huawei still has another flagship series to release later this year with the Mate 60 line expected as soon as the third quarter . Traditionally, Huawei's "P" series flagship phones concentrate on photography while the company's "Mate" series phones are usually filled with the latest technology.





The company is still not back to challenging Samsung and Apple for smartphone shipping supremacy and may never get back to that level. But in China, the Huawei brand is still relevant and the company's devices remain popular.







