Oops! Huawei Mate 70 launch date was accidentally confirmed

By
Huawei
Two Huawei Mate 60 Pro smartphones, one white and one light green.
Huawei Mate 60 Pro. | Image credit – Huawei

Huawei is preparing to unveil its next flagship series, the Mate 70, and while a November launch was hinted at recently, the exact date has now been accidentally leaked.

In a recent report, it was revealed that Huawei’s Consumer Business Group Chairman, Yu Chengdong, appeared at the Guangzhou Auto Show 2024 live-stream event. While discussing a new smart car, he accidentally confirmed that the Mate 70 series will launch on November 26.

Yu Chengdong had previously mentioned that the Mate 70 phones would launch before the end of November, so this time, he just provided the exact date. However, the global availability of the new series remains unclear.

The Huawei Mate 70 series is rumored to include four models:

  • Mate 70
  • Mate 70 Pro
  • Mate 70 Pro+
  • Mate 70 Ultimate Design

All models in the Mate 70 series are expected to feature premium specs, with some variations in design and camera setups. For instance, the Mate 70 Pro is tipped to sport a 60 MP main sensor, complemented by 48 MP ultra-wide and telephoto cameras, offering an upgrade from the previous model. It’s also set to bring enhancements in AI and digital features.



Moreover, the Mate 70 series is expected to be powered by the Kirin 9100 processor, a 6nm chip. While there were rumors about a 5nm Kirin processor being used, it looks like that won’t be the case after all.

The Mate 70 is expected to come with a 3D facial recognition system. There’s also talk of switching from an under-display fingerprint sensor to one integrated into the power button. Plus, some rumors suggest dual OS functionality for the Mate 70 series.

As Huawei’s second and final flagship launch of the year, the Mate series is known for pushing the boundaries of innovation. If these rumors turn out to be true, I think this series will likely be no exception. With November 26 just around the corner, we won’t have to wait long to find out what the new Mate 70 series has in store.
Tsveta Ermenkova
