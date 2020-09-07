Huawei has reportedly cut Mate 40/Pro 5G component orders by 30%





Huawei recently reassured its loyal customers that the Mate 40 lineup would ship with the next flagship Kirin chipset inside. But what happens when its stockpile runs out will remain to be seen.Huawei’s only bet at the moment seems to be the US Presidential election in November. Joe Biden may ease restrictions and allow Huawei to continue producing and buying components, but there is certainly no guarantee of him winning, let alone easing the restrictions.