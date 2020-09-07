Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, save up to $500

View

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, save up to $500

View
Android Huawei 5G

Huawei has reportedly cut Mate 40/Pro 5G component orders by 30%

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Sep 07, 2020, 12:02 PM
Huawei has reportedly cut Mate 40/Pro 5G component orders by 30%
Huawei has been under immense pressure from the United States government since last year and the effects of that finally seem to be showing. 

Huawei's future is very uncertain right now


Supply chain sources speaking to DigiTimes (via GSMArena) on the condition of anonymity claim Huawei recently lowered component orders for the next-generation Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro flagships by 30%.

The change suggests Huawei is expecting a significant drop in demand and interest when compared to previous models. It may also reflect the most recent sanctions by the US Government that have severely impacted the company’s ability to compete.

Aside from not being able to pre-install Google apps and services on new smartphones, soon Huawei won’t be able to rely on US technology to manufacture Kirin chipsets. It won’t be able to purchase components from Qualcomm and others either.

These sanctions enter into force on Tuesday, September 15. Huawei is understood to be stockpiling components in the meantime to ensure it can survive the coming months – the general consensus is that it’ll have enough for 3-6 months.

Huawei recently reassured its loyal customers that the Mate 40 lineup would ship with the next flagship Kirin chipset inside. But what happens when its stockpile runs out will remain to be seen.

Huawei’s only bet at the moment seems to be the US Presidential election in November. Joe Biden may ease restrictions and allow Huawei to continue producing and buying components, but there is certainly no guarantee of him winning, let alone easing the restrictions.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G won't be receiving a Pro-branded version
Popular stories
Apple could announce two new devices this Tuesday
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G review: the cool Communicator
Popular stories
The next 5G Sony Xperia flagship has leaked in full

Popular stories

Popular stories
Best Labor Day Sales on phones, tablets and true wireless earbuds
Popular stories
No, Verizon doesn't have the 'most powerful' 5G network in America
Popular stories
Three of Apple's four iPhone 12 models could make a major 5G compromise
Popular stories
Carrier document reveals Pixel 5 launch date
Popular stories
Google is not doing enough to keep the Play Store safe, so you need to delete these apps yourself
Popular stories
Major Apple suppliers hint at iPhone 12 launch delay

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless