Huawei's HiSilicon chip unit shows stunning year-over-year growth in Q3





In Q3, HiSilicon enjoyed a 178% year-over-year revenue hike to lead its rivals and this improvement came from the successful quarter achieved by mid-range Kirin chipsets. Huawei has recently released several smartphones that are powered by mid-range Kirin silicon such as the Nova Flip clamshell foldable and the newly launched Nova 13 series. The Kirin 8000 chipset also powered the Nova 12 series and these phones achieved good sales this year. The Kirin 8000 features eight CPU cores with a 1+3+4 configuration that looks like this:





One large CPU core running at a peak clock speed of 2.40GHz.

Three medium CPU cores running at a clock speed peaking at 2.19GHz.

Four small CPU cores running at a clock speed of up to 1.84GHz.





By smartphone shipments, MediaTek was the top chip designer for Q3 worldwide followed by Qualcomm, Apple, UNISOC, Samsung, HiSilicon, and Google. 119 million phones packed with a MediaTek Dimensity application processor (AP) shipped during the quarter compared to 76 million handsets delivered with a Qualcomm AP under the hood. Apple shipped 54 million iPhone units globally in Q3. As for HiSilicon, Huawei shipped 8 million phones during the quarter which was slightly less than half the 17 million Samsung delivered.









By revenue, Apple was your Q3 global leader thanks to the high prices for iPhone models worldwide. Behind Apple was Qualcomm followed by MediaTek, HiSilicon, UNISOC, and Google. With its top-ranked finish based on revenue for the third quarter, Apple owned 41% of the global chip market from July through September, up 2 percentage points compared with last year's Q3 market share.



MediaTek's third place finish in revenue generation during Q3 was helped by big sales of the Dimensity 9300 and Dimensity 9400 processors. MediaTek earned a 17% slice of the worldwide chip market.



