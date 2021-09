Huawei’s HarmonyOS gets an “Oscar”: brings home a Red Dot design award

The operating system has now received a prestigious design award, too — as reported by MyDrivers translated ), HarmonyOS 2.0 has been praised by the Red Dot Design Award. It’s an international competition that stands to distinguish well thought-out designs in the tech world. HarmonyOS 2.0 is being praised for its colors, fonts, a lightweight aesthetic, as well as the ability to adapt to multiple screen sizes and styles with ease.





Huawei is no stranger to the Red Dot awards





This is not the first time Huawei has gotten a Red Dot Design award — the Porsche Design Mate 40 RS, the Mate X , and about 74 other hardware gadgets and software solutions have gotten their spot on the Red Dot website.





Other well-known things that got a Red Dot Design award are Apple’s AirPods Max , various iPhones and the Apple Watch Series 6 , as well as some Samsung gadgets.





How prestigious are the Red Dot Design Awards?





To be completely fair, browsing through the Red Dot Design Awards webpage shows us… wireless charging pucks and external SSD disks, which are nothing more than a rectangle with a USB hole in them.





We are told they are called “the Oscars of the design world”. I can’t help but wonder — is this because the Oscars are largely irrelevant nowadays?

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Huawei’s HarmonyOS alternative to the Google-laden Android has been steadily rolling out to devices over the past three months. We just recently reported that HarmonyOS 2.0 is on track to hit 100 million devices this year and it seems users are happy with it so far.