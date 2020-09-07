Huawei FreeBuds Pro earphones leak out with very familiar design

Huawei FreeBuds Pro are days away from being announced

The new wireless earphones have not been announced yet – an unveiling is expected Thursday, September 10 – but a



Huawei FreeBuds 3 resemble standard AirPods quite closely and this latest product, which is dubbed FreeBuds Pro, follows suit with an updated design that resembles that of the more advanced AirPods Pro.



The stem on each earbud has been shortened drastically and the universal earbud design that was characteristic of FreeBuds 3 has been replaced with a silicon tip implementation that allows for different sizes.



To make sure FreeBuds Pro stand out from the crowd, the Chinese company has squared off the earbud stems and printed its logo on the side. Huawei will also be offering a range of colors to customers.



The new wireless earphones have not been announced yet – an unveiling is expected Thursday, September 10 – but a press render and multiple hands-on images of the upcoming product have revealed its design in full.Huawei FreeBuds 3 resemble standard AirPods quite closely and this latest product, which is dubbed FreeBuds Pro, follows suit with an updated design that resembles that of the more advanced AirPods Pro.The stem on each earbud has been shortened drastically and the universal earbud design that was characteristic of FreeBuds 3 has been replaced with a silicon tip implementation that allows for different sizes.To make sure FreeBuds Pro stand out from the crowd, the Chinese company has squared off the earbud stems and printed its logo on the side. Huawei will also be offering a range of colors to customers.





The press renders provided by Evan Blass show that FreeBuds Pro will be available in a glossy gray finish. But the accompanying hands-on images reveal the existence of traditional black and white versions too.



Unfortunately, there is no word on pricing or other features right now, but in three days’ time everything will be official.



