Huawei’s new clamshell foldable is not ready for international audiences yet

Huawei Nova Flip | Image credits: Huawei

Huawei Nova Flip at a glance

Unfolded: 169.8 x 75.4 x 6.9 mm

Folded: 87.6 x 75.4 x 15.1 mm

Weight: 195 g or 199 g (6.88 oz)

Main screen: 6.94 inches, 1136 x 2690 pixels, LTPO OLED, 120Hz

Cover display: 2.14 inches, 480 x 480 pixels, LTPO OLED, 120Hz

Chipset: Huawei Kirin 8000

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Main Camera: Dual 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/1.59-inch, OIS

Selfie camera: 32 MP, f/2.2, 90˚ (wide)

Battery: 4400 mAh

Charging 66W wired, 100% in 40 min (advertised), 5W reverse charging

Software: HarmonyOS 4.2

Price: $745

Lack of Google services is a major problem for global customers

The fact that it took Huawei nearly 3 years to launch another clamshell foldable is a sign of the really rough times the company went through. The Nova Flip could mark the rebirth of the company’s smartphone business, which was crippled by repeated rounds of US sanctions since 2019.The clamshell foldable introduced last week is a really interesting device that deserves a lot more exposure, something that’s unlikely to get if it will remain exclusively available in China. Granted, the Chinese market is one of the biggest, there’s an entire rest of the world that won’t have access to it.While Huawei’s first clamshell foldable, the P50 Pocket focused more on being a fashionable smartphone, the Nova Flip features a more traditional design. At first glance, Huawei’s new device checks all the right boxes, but there are a couple of drawbacks that might make it a lot less appealing in markets other than China (if Huawei decides to make it so).Obviously, the main issue is the lack of Google services. That alone could spell doom for the Nova Flip in markets other than China. But if we add to that the fact that Huawei’s proprietary ecosystem, HarmonyOS, hasn’t matured yet, it’s pretty clear that the Nova Flip will have a big problem competing with similar foldables from other brands.Although Huawei hasn’t yet confirmed the processor powering the Nova Flip, rumor has it the foldable uses the company’s proprietary Kirin 8000 chipset. This has been specifically designed for mid-range devices, but that’s certainly not the issue.