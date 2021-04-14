New Huawei campaign extends smartphone warranty, gives free cloud storage

Huawei has launched a new 'A Little Extra Care' campaign to reward current smartphone customers and attract new ones. It offers perks like warranty extension and free cloud storage.



The campaign is now live through June 30 and you can participate if your Huawei phone is still under warranty or if you are planning to buy a new smartphone from the company during this period.



On top of the basic 2-year warranty, you will get an additional 6 months. Spare parts have been discounted by 20 percent for eligible customers and the campaign also gets you a free display protector and cleaning service.



For three months, Huawei is also offering 50GB of free cloud storage space, as well as free VIP access to its streaming services.



To claim these freebies, all you got to do is open the Huawei App Gallery on an eligible device.



Huawei, which not too long ago was one of the biggest smartphone vendors, has slipped to the sixth spot. The company's fortunes have taken a nosedive due to sanctions imposed by the US.