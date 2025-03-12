GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

HTC returns to the smartphone market, but remains a footnote in the industry

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
HTC
HTC Wildfire E5 Plus
HTC Wildfire E5 Plus comes in blue and gray colors | Image credit: Shift Delete
HTC quietly introduced a new Android smartphone, the Wildfire E5 Plus. As the name suggests, the device is part of the company’s affordable lineup, although the Taiwanese handset maker barely launches one or two phones per year, so it’s probably safe to say that the Wildfire E5 Plus is one of the few HTC phones to be released in 2025.

After transferring its entire mobile division to Google, HTC has fully embraced the Chinese ODMs, to the Wildfire E5 Plus is not an original product. Even though it looks fine for a budget-friendly smartphone, devices like this are sold over the world at even lower prices, so it will be hard for HTC to make this stand out.

Speaking of price, the Wildfire E5 Plus is first available in Vietnam for the equivalent of $95 (via Shift Delete). Yes, this is a very cheap smartphone, but for what is worth, customers looking for an affordable device will not care if it has a better camera if they can buy a phone that costs $10 less.

That said, the Wildfire E5 Plus does come with a dual camera setup that consists of 50-megapixel main and 2-megapixel depth sensors. There’s also a secondary 16-megapixel selfie camera in the front, along with an 1.6 GHz Unisoc T606 chipset under the hood.

HTC returns to the smartphone market, but remains a footnote in the industry
HTC Wildfire E5 Plus is an ODM product | Image credit: Shift Delete

HTC’s budget-friendly smartphone comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage (expandable via microSD), a pretty decent choice for such a cheap device. As far as the screen goes, the Wildfire E5 Plus sports a large 6.75-inch display with HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate.

The phone is powered by a large 5,000 mAh battery, but it does ship with an older Android 14 operating system, so that’s certainly a bummer. We don’t even know if HTC plans to ever update this particular phone to a new version of Android, but I guess since it’s a $100 phone, people won’t care that much about software support.

It’s also worth noting that this isn’t a 5G phone, but it does come with fingerprint sensor face recognition support. The Wildfire E5 Plus comes in blue and gray colors.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Samsung will finally put an end to your painful six-month waiting 'starting in April'
Samsung will finally put an end to your painful six-month waiting 'starting in April'
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Exclusive: T-Mobile employees are instructed to charge customers extra and skip lunch
Exclusive: T-Mobile employees are instructed to charge customers extra and skip lunch
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own

Latest News

Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless