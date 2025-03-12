HTC returns to the smartphone market, but remains a footnote in the industry
Up Next:
HTC Wildfire E5 Plus comes in blue and gray colors | Image credit: Shift DeleteHTC quietly introduced a new Android smartphone, the Wildfire E5 Plus. As the name suggests, the device is part of the company’s affordable lineup, although the Taiwanese handset maker barely launches one or two phones per year, so it’s probably safe to say that the Wildfire E5 Plus is one of the few HTC phones to be released in 2025.
After transferring its entire mobile division to Google, HTC has fully embraced the Chinese ODMs, to the Wildfire E5 Plus is not an original product. Even though it looks fine for a budget-friendly smartphone, devices like this are sold over the world at even lower prices, so it will be hard for HTC to make this stand out.
Speaking of price, the Wildfire E5 Plus is first available in Vietnam for the equivalent of $95 (via Shift Delete). Yes, this is a very cheap smartphone, but for what is worth, customers looking for an affordable device will not care if it has a better camera if they can buy a phone that costs $10 less.
That said, the Wildfire E5 Plus does come with a dual camera setup that consists of 50-megapixel main and 2-megapixel depth sensors. There’s also a secondary 16-megapixel selfie camera in the front, along with an 1.6 GHz Unisoc T606 chipset under the hood.
HTC Wildfire E5 Plus is an ODM product | Image credit: Shift Delete
HTC’s budget-friendly smartphone comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage (expandable via microSD), a pretty decent choice for such a cheap device. As far as the screen goes, the Wildfire E5 Plus sports a large 6.75-inch display with HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate.
The phone is powered by a large 5,000 mAh battery, but it does ship with an older Android 14 operating system, so that’s certainly a bummer. We don’t even know if HTC plans to ever update this particular phone to a new version of Android, but I guess since it’s a $100 phone, people won’t care that much about software support.
It’s also worth noting that this isn’t a 5G phone, but it does come with fingerprint sensor face recognition support. The Wildfire E5 Plus comes in blue and gray colors.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: