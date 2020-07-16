HTC's smartphone comeback to continue with Wildfire E2
The next HTC targets the entry-level segment
The Taiwan-based company is developing a new entry-level smartphone dubbed the HTC Wildfire E2 which has made an appearance on the Google Play Console. The listing, which was first spotted by PriceBaba, reveals several specifications and an image of the front panel.
Sitting on the inside is the MediaTek Helio P22, which has previously been used inside the Samsung Galaxy A10s, Nokia C5 Endi, and Sony Xperia L4. HTC has also opted for a decent 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, although there is no word on microSD support yet.
Completing the package is Android 10 paired with the usual HTC Sense overlay and a fingerprint scanner that seems to be located on the rear. Unfortunately, the battery and camera departments haven’t been detailed.
HTC has not yet confirmed plans to launch the Wildfire E2 but its appearance on the Google Play Console does suggest an introduction could be happening soon. Pricing remains a complete mystery.
HTC has not yet confirmed plans to launch the Wildfire E2 but its appearance on the Google Play Console does suggest an introduction could be happening soon. Pricing remains a complete mystery.