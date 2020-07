HTC's smartphone comeback to continue with Wildfire E2

The next HTC targets the entry-level segment





HTC had been absent from the smartphone market for quite some time before it returned last month with its first 5G device – the HTC U20 5G – and the midrange HTC Desire 20 Pro. That return, as it turns out, was not temporary and another product is already on the way.The Taiwan-based company is developing a new entry-level smartphone dubbed the HTC Wildfire E2 which has made an appearance on the Google Play Console. The listing, which was first spotted by, reveals several specifications and an image of the front panel.HTC has plans to fit the smartphone with a 6.2 -inch notched display that boasts an HD+ (1520 x 720p) resolution and a pixel density of 320 pixels-per-inch. That is coupled with relatively slim side bezels and a much thicker chin.Sitting on the inside is the MediaTek Helio P22, which has previously been used inside the Samsung Galaxy A10s , Nokia C5 Endi, and Sony Xperia L4. HTC has also opted for a decent 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, although there is no word on microSD support yet.