HTC's smartphone comeback to continue with Wildfire E2

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jul 16, 2020, 5:58 AM
HTC had been absent from the smartphone market for quite some time before it returned last month with its first 5G device – the HTC U20 5G – and the midrange HTC Desire 20 Pro. That return, as it turns out, was not temporary and another product is already on the way.

The next HTC targets the entry-level segment


The Taiwan-based company is developing a new entry-level smartphone dubbed the HTC Wildfire E2 which has made an appearance on the Google Play Console. The listing, which was first spotted by PriceBaba, reveals several specifications and an image of the front panel.

HTC has plans to fit the smartphone with a 6.2-inch notched display that boasts an HD+ (1520 x 720p) resolution and a pixel density of 320 pixels-per-inch. That is coupled with relatively slim side bezels and a much thicker chin.

Sitting on the inside is the MediaTek Helio P22, which has previously been used inside the Samsung Galaxy A10s, Nokia C5 Endi, and Sony Xperia L4. HTC has also opted for a decent 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, although there is no word on microSD support yet.


Completing the package is Android 10 paired with the usual HTC Sense overlay and a fingerprint scanner that seems to be located on the rear. Unfortunately, the battery and camera departments haven’t been detailed.

HTC has not yet confirmed plans to launch the Wildfire E2 but its appearance on the Google Play Console does suggest an introduction could be happening soon. Pricing remains a complete mystery.

