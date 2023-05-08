Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
That rumored HTC U is getting so close, even HTC is posting about it!
About a week ago, we spotted the specs of an unannounced HTC U23 Pro — the phone allegedly went through a Geekbench test and left its trail. Yesterday, we saw leaked images of the would-be flagship (with upper-midrange specs).

Now, HTC is waving tweets in front of us, teasing us about what's to come:


What does it all mean? Well, the See U Soon tag definitely reaffirms our expectation for a new U-series device. And, last we saw one of these phones, they were the "flagship line". It's been a while since HTC launched a more expensive phone — the company kind of moved away from all that and just preferred to work on its VR expertise together with Valve.

Moving further down the teaser clip, we see the Viveverse logo. That's HTC's... sigh... "metaverse", developed specifically for HTC Vive owners — the latter is, of course, a high-quality set of VR goggles.

So... Are we getting a phone that will be focused on AR / VR and the experience in that virtual space? Will it be paired with some sort of wacky goggles? According to the specs leak mentioned earlier, the HTC U23 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. While it's a good processor, it's not cutting-edge, so we are not sure how much VR heavy lifting it can do.

Well, one thing is for sure — since HTC is now posting about it, we are probably days... or a couple of weeks away from the announcement. Who's excited for a new HTC phone? Could it flop harder than the previous two HTC flagships did?

