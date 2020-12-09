iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

HTC Android

HTC just experienced revenue growth for the first time this year

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Dec 09, 2020, 7:51 AM
HTC just experienced revenue growth for the first time this year
Despite making a smartphone comeback over the summer, HTC has suffered another terrible year. But in November 2020, the Taiwan-based brand miraculously experienced growth for the first time since late 2019.

HTC experienced growth for the first time since September 2019


HTC has announced unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$555 million ($19.7 million) for the month of November 2020. That’s an increase of just under 1% over the NT$550 million ($19.5 million) reported in November 2019.

The revenue number isn’t high enough to make November HTC’s best month of 2020 — that title belongs to September — but it does still represent a nice increase over October, when it reported NT$430 million ($15.2 million) total revenue.

For the entirety of 2020, HTC’s total revenue stands at NT$5.191 billion ($210 million), down a massive 44.8% from the NT$9.11 billion ($320 million) it was reporting at this stage last year.

Obviously, HTC still has December revenues to factor into that total. But there is virtually zero chance the number will be high enough to make up the massive shortfall throughout the rest of the year.

Looking at 2021, HTC is expected to continue focusing on its expanding VR lineup of products. It may also release more 5G smartphones, but at this stage they seem unlikely to make a big impact.

