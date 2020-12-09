HTC just experienced revenue growth for the first time this year
HTC has announced unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$555 million ($19.7 million) for the month of November 2020. That’s an increase of just under 1% over the NT$550 million ($19.5 million) reported in November 2019.
For the entirety of 2020, HTC’s total revenue stands at NT$5.191 billion ($210 million), down a massive 44.8% from the NT$9.11 billion ($320 million) it was reporting at this stage last year.
Obviously, HTC still has December revenues to factor into that total. But there is virtually zero chance the number will be high enough to make up the massive shortfall throughout the rest of the year.
Looking at 2021, HTC is expected to continue focusing on its expanding VR lineup of products. It may also release more 5G smartphones, but at this stage they seem unlikely to make a big impact.